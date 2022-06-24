Agnipath Scheme Recruitment 2022: IAF begins application process for Agniveerayu posts, know eligibility, last date

Agnipath Scheme Recruitment 2022

Agnipath Scheme Recruitment 2022: Indian Air Force is inviting applications for Agnipath Scheme. Interested candidates can apply for Agniveerayu posts can apply through agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to register is July 5, 2022. India Air Force invites applications from unmarried Male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 under Agnipath Scheme.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Examination Fee: Examination fee of Rs.250/- is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway. The examination fee can also be paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.

How to apply: Online registration for the Selection Test will be available from June 24, 2022 (1000h) on agnipathvayu.cdac.in and will close on July 05 2022 (1700h). Detailed instructions on how to register/

fill-up application forms are available on the webportal.

Enrolment list: List of candidates finally called for enrolment in Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 will be published on December 11, 2022. E-Call letter only shall be sent to candidates, including standby candidates, called for enrolment on their Registered e-mail IDs

Notification: indianairforce.nic.in