Agnipath scheme: Employment opportunities announced for Agniveers after 4-year service tenure

File Photo

Protests against the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian armed forces on a 4-year service tenure turned violent in a number of places. As trains and vehicles were burnt and railway stations vandalised, the Centre and several state governments have come out to pacify the agitators.

Information to clear the air and explain the scheme has been aided by several announcements to give future Agniveers assurance about their long-term career prospects. Here are the major announcements made so far related to the scheme:

Age limit for Agniveers: The government extended the age limit for applying under the Agnipath scheme from 21 years to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment cycle. The minimum entry age is 17.5 years.

10 percent reservation in Defency Ministry jobs: Agniveers will be given employment in agencies and Public Sector Undertakings under the ministry, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the proposal. These include jobs at MoD, Indian Coast Guard and 16 PSUs -- HAL, BEL, BEML, BDL, GRSE, GSL, HSL, MDL, Midhani, AVNL, AWEIL, MIL, YIL, GIL, IOL, TCL.

10 percent reservation in CAPF and Assam Rifles jobs: As announced by the home ministry, this quota for Agniveers post service tenure will be for jobs at Assam Rifles and Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), which include Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG). A relaxation of 3 years has also been announced by MoH, which is extended to 5 years for the first Agniveer batch.

Preference in recruitment with state police forces: Many states have announced preference for Agniveers in jobs in state police. This includes the governments of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka.

Jobs as physical education teachers: Agniveers will be given a crash course in physical education and considered for posts of physical education teachers, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said. Around 15 lakh such posts are reported lying vacant.

Merchant Navy jobs: A new system will be incepted by DG Shipping along with Indian Navy for inducting Agniveers into Merchant Navy after the service tenure ends.

