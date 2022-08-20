Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana

Photo: IANS | Representational

In an Agniveer recruitment rally held under the recently launched Agnipath scheme for Armed Forces jobs, the authorities found aspirants using fake documents. The rally was being conducted in Haryana’s Hisar on August 12.

A total of fourteen cases were detected on Friday where aspirants applying for recruitment as Agniveers were found to have allegedly used fake documents. These candidates were found to have attempted to enter the recruitment drive with tampered admit cards or false documents.

An official statement said that such cases were being detected with the help of strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process under the central scheme. Fraudsters found to be guilty in such cases will now face strict action, it was added.

The recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme launched last Friday in Hisar has seen participation from a large number of aspirants.

READ | Digital Seva Yojana: Rajasthan government plans to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women

(With inputs from PTI)