Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana

Agniveer recruitment: 14 candidates were found to have attempted to enter the recruitment drive with tampered admit cards or false documents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

Agnipath scheme: Authorities find aspirants using fake documents during Angiveer rally in Haryana
Photo: IANS | Representational

In an Agniveer recruitment rally held under the recently launched Agnipath scheme for Armed Forces jobs, the authorities found aspirants using fake documents. The rally was being conducted in Haryana’s Hisar on August 12. 

A total of fourteen cases were detected on Friday where aspirants applying for recruitment as Agniveers were found to have allegedly used fake documents. These candidates were found to have attempted to enter the recruitment drive with tampered admit cards or false documents. 

An official statement said that such cases were being detected with the help of strict vigilance and transparency in the recruitment process under the central scheme. Fraudsters found to be guilty in such cases will now face strict action, it was added. 

The recruitment rally under the Agnipath scheme launched last Friday in Hisar has seen participation from a large number of aspirants.

READ | Digital Seva Yojana: Rajasthan government plans to give smartphones to 1.35 crore women

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'India is like our family, I want to..': Afghan girl appeals to PM Modi about unavailability of visa to study in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.