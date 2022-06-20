Agnipath scheme: Army, Navy, Air Force announce recruitment schedule

Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

BTS V and his rumored girlfriend BLACKPINK Jennie to make Cannes 2023 debut

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Jantar Mantar

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

HomeEducation

bollywood

Agnipath scheme: Army, Navy, Air Force announce recruitment schedule

Army, Navy and Air Force have released a broad recruitment schedule to hire soldiers under Agnipath scheme.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The defence forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force) have released a broad recruitment schedule to hire soldiers under the Agnipath scheme on Sunday. Lt Gen A Puri defended the new army recruitment scheme and said that reducing the age profile of the three services was under consideration for a quiet time. 


Lt Gen A Puri, the additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, strongly defended the scheme, saying that reducing the age profile of the three services has been on the table for quite some time and even the Kargil review committee had made observations on it.

At a press conference, Lt Gen Puri said the government was going ahead with implementing the Agnipath scheme and appealed to the youths to end their protest.

Giving details of the Navy's plan to induct Agniveers under the scheme, Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi said the naval headquarters will come out with a broad guideline for the recruitment by June 25. The first batch of recruits will join the training programme by November 21, he said.

He said the Navy is recruiting both men and women as Agniveers under the scheme. About the Indian Air Force's plan for induction of recruits under the Agnipath scheme, Air Marshall S K Jha said the registration process will start on June 24 and the process for online examination for phase one of the recruitment will begin on July 24.


"We are planning to start the training for the first batch of recruits by December 30," Air Marshall Jha said. About the Army's recruitment plan, Lt Gen Bansi Ponappa said the Army will issue a draft notification on Monday and subsequent notifications will be issued by various recruitment units of the force from July 1 onwards.

Recruitment rallies under the Agnipath scheme will take place across India in August, September and October, he said. Lt Gen Ponappa said the first batch comprising 25,000 personnel will join the training programme in the first and second week of December. 

A second lot of recruits will join their training around February 23. He said a total of 83 recruitment rallies will be organised across the country to select around 40,000 personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Agnipath scheme: Employment opportunities announced for Agniveers after 4-year service tenure

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Weight loss: Meet Gary Lu, roadies 19 contestant who went from 94 kg to 75 kg

Netflix now allows you to transfer your history, list, settings and more to another existing account

Mukesh Ambani's badi bahu Shloka Mehta poses with Orry in viral photo; check out whopping prices of their outfits

Who was Vijay Kumar Singh, BJP leader who died in Patna lathicharge incident? Why Bihar govt is under fire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE