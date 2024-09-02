IAS officer Tina Dabi cracked UPSC exam when she was 22, her sister Ria Dabi became IAS at...

IAS officer Tina Dabi has garnered a strong following due to her accomplishments and distinct presence. When she achieved the milestone of becoming an IAS officer, her younger sister, Ria Dabi, was still in school. Inspired by Tina, Ria pursued the same path and became an IAS officer. But how educated are the Dabi sisters? Let's explore.

Tina Dabi showed a strong academic inclination from an early age. She completed her schooling at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi, where she achieved an outstanding 93% in her 12th-grade exams, including a perfect score in Political Science. Tina then went on to graduate from Lady Shri Ram College at Delhi University, majoring in Political Science. After completing her degree, she began her preparation for the UPSC exam.

In 2015, Tina topped the UPSC Civil Services Examination on her first attempt, scoring a total of 1,063 marks in the Mains and Interview stages at the young age of 22.

Following in her sister's footsteps, Ria Dabi also completed her early education at Jesus and Mary School in Delhi. She then pursued a BA in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College, just like her elder sister. Ria successfully cleared the UPSC exam on her first attempt at the age of 23, securing an impressive All India Rank of 15.