Age limit, number of attempts to become IAS, IPS, IFS will be reduced? UPSC chairman gives update, says, 'No...'

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has recently taken a major decision to release the provisional answer key after the UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam, As of now, UPSC candidates have to wait for one year for the answer to the prelims exam. Apart from these, UPSC aspirants have several long standing reform requests and queries, who aspire to become IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS. To address this, UPSC chairperson, Dr Ajay Kumar held a live interaction with civil services aspirants to mark the beginning of the UPSC centenary year. Dr Kumar responded to questions of civil aspiranst on the reforms of age limit and number of attempts in UPSC exam.

Reform in Age limit, no. of attempts?

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Ajay Kumar stated that there is no proposal to change the age limit for candidates. The eligibility for UPSC is that the candidates must have attained 21 years of age and be less than 32 years of age as of 1st August 2024 i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1991 and not later than 1st August 2002. While the minimum age is of 21 years, the maximum age limit that varies by category, with 32 years for the General category, 35 years for OBC, and 37 years for SC/ST candidates.

On the query of change in the number of attempts, he added that there are various opinions regarding the number of attempts. Some say it should be increased, while others say it should be reduced. "We have no such proposal before us, nor do we have any such idea," he said. The number of attempts for the General Category is 6 Attempts. The Number of Attempts to become an IAS Officer for each reservation category is different, as announced by UPSC in their official notification released every year in the month of February. Currently, for OBC, it is 9, for SC it is unlimited. The maximum number of attempts was before 2014 was 4, but it was changed to 6.

On the cut-off date set on August 1, Dr Kumar said it helps to avoid penalising graduates who finish in May-June. “If we shift to January 1, many graduates will lose nearly a year of eligibility,” he clarified.

What did Dr Kumar said on other queries?

On the coaching culture in UPSC, he said that is it not necessary to join coaching for preparation. He said, "The issue of coaching is very big. First of all, I would like to say that coaching is not mandatory for success in the UPSC (exam)." He mentioned that most of the people fom Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities clear UPSC exam even without coaching.

He also mentioned that most engineering students who are passing the Civil Services Examination are choosing humanities subjects. He made this statement while responding to questions allging that the Civil Services Examination was more favorable for those from engineering backgrounds.

He stated that Commission is planning to obtain certificates through DigiLocker to maintain the authenticity of candidates' certificates. He stated that cheating and the use of fake certificates by candidates in any government job examination is unacceptable and could cause long-term damage to their careers. He urged candidates to avoid anyfradulent activity or could face a three-year ban from appearing in any examination conducted by the UPSC.