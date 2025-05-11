Ishita graduated in economics from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To succeed in this exam, candidates dedicate countless hours to rigorous study. Each year, thousands of aspirants attempt the UPSC exam with the ambition of becoming IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers. However, only a select few manage to pass this highly competitive examination, which comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview. Renowned civil servants like IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal have gained significant popularity. Today, we will delve into the inspiring journey of IAS Ishita Kishore, whose story underscores the importance of perseverance and hard work.

On her third attempt, Ishita Kishore cracked the UPSC exam at the age of 26. A graduate in Economics from Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, she previously worked for the multinational company EY. Despite failing to qualify for the interview round in her first two attempts, Ishita remained steadfast. Her mock UPSC interview gained widespread attention, amassing over 100,000 views within hours of the results being announced.

Ishita’s performance in the UPSC exam was remarkable. She scored 901 marks in the written examination and 193 marks in the personality test, achieving a final total of 1,094 marks. Her scores in individual papers were as follows:

• Essay (Paper-I): 137

• General Studies-I (Paper-II): 121

• General Studies-II (Paper-III): 130

• General Studies-III (Paper-IV): 88

• General Studies-IV (Paper-V): 112

• Optional-I (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VI): 147

• Optional-II (Political Science & International Relations) (Paper-VII): 166

• Written Total: 901

• Personality Test: 193

• Final Total: 1,094

Ishita Kishore’s success story serves as a testament to the power of determination and resilience.