The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is widely considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To succeed, candidates invest countless hours in rigorous preparation. Each year, thousands of aspirants attempt the UPSC exam with dreams of becoming IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS officers. However, only a select few manage to clear this highly competitive examination, which consists of three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview. Notable civil servants such as IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Ishita Kishore have gained significant recognition. Today, we explore the inspiring journey of IAS Srushti Deshmukh, a story that highlights the value of perseverance and hard work.

Srushti became a role model for many after clearing the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 5 on her first attempt. She frequently shares personal stories and success tips with her more than 2.4 million Instagram followers.

Born in 1995 in Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal, to Jayant and Sunita Deshmukh, Srushti attended Carmel Convent School in BHEL, Bhopal, achieving 93.4% in her 12th board exams. After failing to pass the IIT entrance exam, she pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal, despite initially aspiring to join IIT. Balancing her engineering coursework with UPSC preparation was challenging, but she managed it through sheer determination.

Srushti’s family provided unwavering support throughout her journey. Her father is an engineer, and her mother is a teacher. They created a nurturing environment that greatly contributed to her success. In an interview, Srushti shared that two crucial aspects of her UPSC preparation were watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) and reading newspapers daily. She also utilised online study resources effectively.

Srushti's outstanding accomplishment and the curiosity regarding the subject-wise scores that enabled her to obtain such a high rank are the main reasons why people are so interested in her marksheet. For many UPSC candidates hoping to follow in her footsteps, her grade report acts as a source of motivation and a standard.

When not studying, Srushti enjoys yoga and listening to music. She is married to Dr Nagarjun B Gowda, an IAS officer.