After UPSC toppers Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan, Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Ishita Rathi with UPSC AIR 8 goes viral, check her marks in...

Ishita Rathi completed her postgraduate degree in economics from the Madras School of Economics, said she did not opt for any coaching to crack the exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study rigorously for several hours to crack the UPSC exam. To become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official, thousands of people aspire to take the exam. Only a few of them pass this extremely competitive test, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. IAS Sonal Goel, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal and IAS Anudeep Durishetty are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Today, we will talk about IAS Ishita Rathi whose remarkable journey serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and resilience.

Who is IAS Ishita Rathi

Ishita Rathi hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh. She cracked the UPSC exam in 2021 with an All India Rank 8. Ishita’s father, IS Rathi, is a head constable, while her mother, Meenakshi Rathi, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Delhi Police. Other than her academic achievements, IAS officer Ishita Rathi is also admired for her elegance and has a large following on social media.

In 2021, Ishita Rathi achieved a remarkable score of 1030. Now, her UPSC marksheet has gone viral on social media. Check it out:

Ishita completed her education in New Delhi. She did her schooling from DAV Public School and later pursued her undergraduate degree in Economics (Honours) at Lady Shri Ram College. She also has a master’s degree from the Madras School of Economics. Her family has played a significant role in supporting her journey to becoming an IAS officer.

Reflecting on her success in securing the 8th rank in the UPSC exam, Ishita emphasises the importance of setting clear goals. She believes that without a goal, progress is difficult. She advises aspirants to first gain a thorough understanding of the syllabus. In addition, she recommends learning from the strategies and study techniques of previous toppers. Today, platforms like YouTube can be valuable resources for preparation. She also highlights the importance of taking as many mock tests as possible to become familiar with the exam pattern.