Shlokaa, a student of Delhi Public School, Rajnagar Extension secured 499 marks (99.8 per cent) in Humanities.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 and Class 10 results on 13 May 2025. Among the many students celebrating their achievements, one name stood out is Shlokaa Upadhyaya from Ghaziabad. A student at DPS Rajnagar Extension, Shloka Upadhyaya, has emerged as the CBSE Class 12 all-India topper in the Board Exams 2025 with a score of 499 out of 500.

She got 99 marks in history and 100 in geography, political science, English, and geospatial technology.

Her grandfather, a major general in the Indian Army, served as inspiration for her ambition to become a civil servant and her desire to serve the country. "My grandfather always motivated me to serve the nation, so I choose to be an IAS," the Shloka told ET Now. "I will try hard to crack IAS, if not, then will opt for state civil services. My goal is to become a civil servant," she added.

Shloka's father, Dushyant Upadhyay, works in a private company and her mother, Neha Upadhyay, is a homemaker while her. Shloka claimed that her parents' and instructors' tremendous support was a major factor in her accomplishment.

Shloka Upadhyaya stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, showing that success is achievable for anyone willing to put in the effort and embrace the support of their loved ones.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2025 on May 13. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.66%. This year, girls have outperformed boys with a pass rate of 95%, while boys recorded 92.63%. According to the official data, 8.43% of students have scored above 90%, and 1.92% have achieved scores above 95%. Additionally, 5.96% of the total examinees have been placed in the compartment category.

Overall, 308105 students from the board's Delhi region registered for the Class 12 board exam, out of whom 306733 appeared and 291962 passed. The pass percentage is 95.18 per cent. Students can check their results on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.