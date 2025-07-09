After UPSC toppers IAS Tina Dabi, Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Smita Sabharwal's class 12th marksheet goes viral on social media

Although Smita faced failure in her first attempt at the UPSC, she remained focused on her goal of joining the civil services. Her persistence paid off when she secured All India Rank 4 in the 2000 UPSC Exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India with aspirants dedicating countless hours to intensive preparation in hopes of securing prestigious roles such as IAS, IPS, IRS or IFS officers. Each year, thousands of candidates appear for the exam, but only a few manage to clear all three stages — Prelims, Mains, and the Interview. Among those who have made a mark in civil services are names like IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal. Today, we spotlight IAS Smita Sabharwal, whose inspiring journey reflects her exceptional determination and commitment to public service.

Born in West Bengal's Darjeeling into a Bengali family, Smita is the daughter of Colonel Pranab Das and Purabi Das. She completed her schooling at St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad, Telangana. At the age of just 23, she cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, becoming one of the youngest women to enter the Indian Administrative Service. Her approach to governance and her accessibility to citizens have earned her the nickname “The People’s Officer.”

Last year, Smita shared a nostalgic moment from her student life. After watching the movie 12th Fail—based on the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma—she posted her own Class 12 marksheet on X (formerly Twitter), recalling how academic success once boosted her confidence. She wrote: “12th Fail was inspiring! But passing 12th with flying colors is a fond memory. Came across my 12th result and remembered how doing well gave me the insane confidence to aim high! To all the students preparing for UPSC—one of the toughest exams in the world—remember: work hard and work smart. Subject knowledge and articulation are both key!”

Although she faced failure in her first attempt at the UPSC, Smita remained focused on her goal of joining the civil services. Her persistence paid off when she secured All India Rank 4 in the 2000 UPSC Exam.

Over the years, Smita Sabharwal has distinguished herself through innovative governance, citizen engagement, and developmental initiatives. She also holds the distinction of being the first woman IAS officer appointed to the Chief Minister’s Office in Telangana. This milestone further underscores her groundbreaking role in Indian bureaucracy.

In April, she is among the 20 officers transferred by the Telangana government. She has been posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Finance Commission, a post she was holding before her transfer to Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) in November 2024.