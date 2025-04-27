Smita’s first attempt at the civil services exam ended in disappointment when she did not clear the prelims. Undeterred, she tried again the following year and secured AIR 4 22. This achievement made her one of the youngest women to join the Indian Administrative Service.

IAS Smita Sabharwal has always made news as one of India’s youngest and most dynamic IAS officers, having secured an All India Rank of 4 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2000 at just 22 years old. Born on June 19, 1977, in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Smita is the daughter of Colonel (retd) Pranab Das and Purabi Das. Her family later moved to Hyderabad, where she attended St. Ann’s High School in Secunderabad. She topped Class 12 ICSE board exams with the highest rank in India and went on to earn a Bachelor of Commerce degree from St. Francis Degree College for Women in Hyderabad.

Smita’s first attempt at the civil services exam ended in disappointment when she did not clear the prelims. Undeterred, she tried again the following year and achieved outstanding success, securing AIR 4 at the age of 22. This achievement made her one of the youngest women to join the Indian Administrative Service.

Last year, after watching the movie '12th Fail', based on the journey of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, Smita shared her 12th marksheet on her 'X' handle. Sharing her marksheet, she wrote, "12thfail was an inspiration! But 12th Pass in flying colors is a sweet memory. Chanced upon my 12th result and recalled that doing well gives one the insane confidence to dream big! To all the dear kids who are prepping for UPSC, one of the toughest entrances in the world.. work hard and Work Smart both. Articulation/subject knowledge both are equally essential." As per the marksheet, Sabharwal scored 94 out of 100 in both English and Hindi and secured 90 out of 100 in Economics in her CISCE Indian School Certificate Examination of 1995.



Earlier, the marksheets of IAS officers Tina Dabi and Srushti Deshmukh had also found their way to social media and had become quite viral.

#12thfail was an inspiration!

But 12th Pass in flying colors is a sweet memory.

Chanced upon my 12th result and recalled that doing well gives one the insane confidence to dream big!

To all the dear kids who are prepping for #UPSCone of the toughest entrances in the world..… pic.twitter.com/R30mQZpH5u — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) February 9, 2024

Throughout her career, Smita Sabharwal has earned a reputation for her innovative and people-centric approach to governance. She has served in various key positions across Telangana, including postings in Warangal, Visakhapatnam, Karimnagar, and Chittoor. As Municipal Commissioner in Warangal, she launched the “Fund Your City” initiative, which led to the construction of public amenities such as foot over bridges, parks, and bus stops through public-private partnerships.

Significant improvements in health, education and urban infrastructure marked her tenure as District Collector in Karimnagar and Medak. She worked closely with local representatives to widen roads, modernise traffic systems and enhance public utilities.

Smita made history as the first female IAS officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister’s Office in Telangana. She currently serves as Secretary to Government Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture in Telangana.

Smita Sabharwal is married to IPS officer Akun Sabharwal. Smita and Akun knew each other as friends and batchmates during their training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Both their fathers, who served in the defense forces, arranged the match.