After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Smita Sabharwal, IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh's marksheet goes viral, check her marks

Born in 1995 in Kasturba Nagar, Bhopal, to Jayant and Sunita Deshmukh, Srushti attended Carmel Convent School in BHEL, Bhopal, where she excelled in her 12th board exams with a score of 93.4%.

Srushti Deshmukh’s journey as an IAS officer highlights the impact of hard work and dedication. She has become a source of inspiration for many aspiring civil servants due to her remarkable academic achievements and high scores in the UPSC exam, which have garnered significant attention online. Recently, fellow IAS officers Tina Dabi and Smita Sabharwal's marksheets also went viral on social media.

Through her social media presence, Srushti offers guidance and motivation to UPSC candidates, emphasizing that the IAS exam is manageable with the right approach. Her academic excellence is evident from her perfect 10 CGPA in Class 10 and 93.4% in her 12th board exams.

Srushti secured AIR 5 in her first attempt at the UPSC exam, establishing herself as a role model for many. With over 2.4 million followers on Instagram, she shares personal insights and success tips.

Although she initially aimed for IIT, she pursued Chemical Engineering at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal after not clearing the IIT entrance exam. She managed to balance her engineering studies with her UPSC preparation through dedication and hard work.

Srushti's success was bolstered by the strong support of her family. Her mother, a teacher, and her father, an engineer, created a nurturing environment that was crucial to her achievements.

In an interview, Srushti mentioned that daily newspaper reading and watching Rajya Sabha TV (RSTV) were essential components of her UPSC preparation. She also made effective use of online study resources.

Apart from her studies, Srushti enjoys music and practices yoga daily. She is married to Dr. Nagarjun B Gowda, who is also an IAS officer.