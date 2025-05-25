EDUCATION
Donuru Ananya Reddy topped UPSC CSE in 2023, and her AIR was 3. With just 2 years of hard work and consistency, she secured such a high rank in her first attempt at the age of 22. As per her marksheet, her final score was 1065, securing 190 in the personality test.
The UPSC 2025 Prelims began today, on May 25. Approximately 13 lakhs of aspirants appear for the Union Public Service Commission, making it the toughest examination in the world. However, some success stories become an inspiration to keep us motivated towards our dream. One such story is Donuru Ananya Reddy. She topped UPSC CSE in 2023, and her AIR was 3. With just 2 years of hard work and consistency, she became IAS in her first attempt at the age of 22. As per her marksheet, her final score was 1065, securing 190 in the personality test. She has the top position among female participants in UPSC 2023. She chose Anthropology as her optional subject.
Meet Donuru Ananya Reddy
Donuru Ananya Reddy, hails from Mahabubnagar in Telangana. She pursued her Bachelor's degree in Geography, with a minor in Economics, from Miranda House, University of Delhi. She completed her undergraduate degree in 2021, and started her preparation for UPSC.
She moved to Delhi for her preparation and stayed in a rented accommodation. She joined a coaching near her accommodation and devoted most of her time studying. She credits her parents for her success, as they supported her in achieving the UPSC dreams.
Her Marksheet
Her Preparation strategy
UPSC aspirants assume that studying for hours will lead them to success. However, Ananya proved that studying hours can be gradually increased, but the main focus should be on consistency and determination. She ditched popular study strategy and opted for a personalized approach. She did not follow a rigid schedule, but was flexible. She studied for 12 to 14 hours daily.
Along with her study, she chose 'cricket' as her relaxing getaway. She watched cricket, and Virat Kohli was her inspiration. She said, 'The discipline and his work are a major takeaway from Virat Kohli, that’s why he is inspiring.' She also loved reading novels in her free time.
