After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

IPS Aditya Srivastava, who did his schooling from CMS Aliganj in Lucknow, did an integrated BTech and MTech course from the IIT Kanpur and then took three attempts to clear the UPSC exam.

Success stories of IAS officers offer inspiration to UPSC aspirants who study day and night to achieve their dreams. Thousands of candidates take this most competitive exam (UPSC) each year, but only a few manage to pass. Even fewer are those who crack the UPSC exam on their first try. In this article, we will talk about Aditya Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, who secured the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination.

IPS Aditya Srivastava’s journey highlights the impact of hard work and dedication. Due to his remarkable academic achievements and high scores in the UPSC exam, which have garnered significant attention online, he has become a source of inspiration for many aspiring civil servants. Recently, IAS officer Tina Dabi's mark sheets also went viral on social media.

Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow. On his third attempt, he emerged as the topper of UPSC 2023. He recently uploaded his marksheet on social media with the caption "My UPSC CSE 2023 Marksheet". The post has got close to 14,500 likes and, many people have commented on this post.

Srivastava's academic career inspires and showcases his adaptability and tenacity. At the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he completed his studies, he received 95% on his Class 12 exams. Aditya gained admission to IIT Kanpur in 2014 after passing JEE Advanced. He pursued a combined B.Tech and M.Tech degrees at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

He later secured a lucrative position in Bengaluru, where he made Rs 40 lakh annually. But after eighteen months, he resigned due to his aspiration to enter the government service. At that point, he decided to leave his job to focus solely on preparing for the UPSC. Aditya made it to the top on his third attempt. He got 136th rank which led to his selection for IPS. He completed his IPS training and kept studying for the UPSC 2023 exam.

In the UPSC CSE 2023, Aditya Srivastava’s marksheet highlights all the subjects for which Aditya appeared – Essay (Paper I), General Studies-1 (Paper II), General Studies-II (Paper III), General Studies-III (Paper IV), General Studies-IV (Paper V), Optional-I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI) and Optional-II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII).

In the Essay (Paper-1), Aditya got 117 marks, in General Studies-1 (Paper-II) he got 104, Aditya has scored 132 in the General Studies-II (Paper III), in General Studies-III (Paper IV) the UPSC topper has scored 95 marks, he has scored 143 marks in the General Studies-IV (Paper V), in the Optional-I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI) his marks are 148 and Aditya Srivastava has scored 160 in the Optional-II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII).

His total marks are 899 in the written exam and in the personality test, he got 200 marks. Aditya Srivastava’s final total is 1,099 marks. The remark Aditya got in his marksheet read ‘Recommended’.