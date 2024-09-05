Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Maharashtra: Absconding sculptor of collapsed Shivaji statue arrested in Thane

At least 4 people killed, 9 injured in US's Georgia school shooting; one suspect arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

Meet Diganta Das, who once worked as a daily wager, is now a successful entrepreneur; his business is...

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Seven spectacular pictures of the earth taken by NASA 

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Meet man who once sold newspapers, then became Shah Rukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee's teacher; taught them...

Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

Alia Bhatt felt ‘very insecure’ of this actress; not Deepika, Katrina, Kareena, Priyanka or Shraddha

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

This actress refused to work after giving flop film, her parents were locked by big director; then...

HomeEducation

Education

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects

IPS Aditya Srivastava, who did his schooling from CMS Aliganj in Lucknow, did an integrated BTech and MTech course from the IIT Kanpur and then took three attempts to clear the UPSC exam.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 07:32 AM IST

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IPS Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, check his scores in different subjects
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Success stories of IAS officers offer inspiration to UPSC aspirants who study day and night to achieve their dreams. Thousands of candidates take this most competitive exam (UPSC) each year, but only a few manage to pass. Even fewer are those who crack the UPSC exam on their first try. In this article, we will talk about Aditya Srivastava, an alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, who secured the first rank in the UPSC civil services examination.

IPS Aditya Srivastava’s journey highlights the impact of hard work and dedication. Due to his remarkable academic achievements and high scores in the UPSC exam, which have garnered significant attention online, he has become a source of inspiration for many aspiring civil servants. Recently, IAS officer Tina Dabi's mark sheets also went viral on social media.

Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow. On his third attempt, he emerged as the topper of UPSC 2023. He recently uploaded his marksheet on social media with the caption "My UPSC CSE 2023 Marksheet". The post has got close to 14,500 likes and, many people have commented on this post.

Srivastava's academic career inspires and showcases his adaptability and tenacity. At the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he completed his studies, he received 95% on his Class 12 exams. Aditya gained admission to IIT Kanpur in 2014 after passing JEE Advanced. He pursued a combined B.Tech and M.Tech degrees at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

He later secured a lucrative position in Bengaluru, where he made Rs 40 lakh annually. But after eighteen months, he resigned due to his aspiration to enter the government service. At that point, he decided to leave his job to focus solely on preparing for the UPSC. Aditya made it to the top on his third attempt. He got 136th rank which led to his selection for IPS. He completed his IPS training and kept studying for the UPSC 2023 exam. 

In the UPSC CSE 2023, Aditya Srivastava’s marksheet highlights all the subjects for which Aditya appeared – Essay (Paper I), General Studies-1 (Paper II), General Studies-II (Paper III), General Studies-III (Paper IV), General Studies-IV (Paper V), Optional-I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI) and Optional-II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII).

In the Essay (Paper-1), Aditya got 117 marks, in General Studies-1 (Paper-II) he got 104, Aditya has scored 132 in the General Studies-II (Paper III), in General Studies-III (Paper IV) the UPSC topper has scored 95 marks, he has scored 143 marks in the General Studies-IV (Paper V), in the Optional-I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI) his marks are 148 and Aditya Srivastava has scored 160 in the Optional-II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII).

His total marks are 899 in the written exam and in the personality test, he got 200 marks. Aditya Srivastava’s final total is 1,099 marks. The remark Aditya got in his marksheet read ‘Recommended’.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

Meet actress who was once bigger than Kajol, Aishwarya, Karisma, Juhi, made Mehmood cry, career was ruined after..

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Bengali stars return awards to protest Mamata Banerjee govt's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: 'Have been..'

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement