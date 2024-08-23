Twitter
Education

Education

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Renu Raj goes viral, check her marks..

Dr. Renu Raj’s UPSC marksheet, showcasing her impressive performance across various subjects, has caught the public's eye

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 09:17 PM IST

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Renu Raj goes viral, check her marks..
IAS Officer Dr. Renu Raj
In a twist that has left many questioning how a single marksheet could capture nationwide attention, the UPSC scores of Dr. Renu Raj, a celebrated IAS officer, have recently gone viral. Known for her exceptional achievement as the second rank holder in the 2014 UPSC Civil Services Examination, Renu Raj’s story is a tale of relentless dedication and success against the odds.

Renu Raj, hailing from the small town of Changanassery in Kerala, has always been a beacon of academic brilliance. Born on January 11, 1987, to a modest family—her father a former KSRTC bus conductor and her mother a homemaker—Renu's ascent to the top ranks of the IAS exam was marked by intense preparation and a strategic approach. Her journey through the UPSC was anything but conventional. Balancing medical studies with civil services preparation, Renu initially delved into newspapers and journals during her MBBS internship. Once she laid a solid foundation, she dedicated herself to rigorous study, often putting in 7-8 hours daily, which she later reduced to 3-4 hours as she began revising for the exams.

Dr. Renu Raj’s UPSC marksheet, showcasing her impressive performance across various subjects, has caught the public's eye. With a total score of 1056, including notable marks of 172 in Malayalam Literature and 198 in the Interview segment, her academic record reflects both depth and precision. This marksheet not only highlights her intellectual prowess but also her ability to manage and excel under pressure.

Currently serving as the District Collector of Wayanad and Director of the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, Renu Raj continues to inspire with her commitment to public service. Her story resonates with aspiring civil servants, proving that unwavering focus and hard work can indeed lead to extraordinary achievements.

Smita Sabharwal, another eminent IAS officer, faced initial challenges but triumphed in her second attempt with an impressive All India Rank 4. Her perseverance at a young age secured her a place among India’s youngest IAS officers. Similarly, Tina Dabi, who cracked the UPSC with All India Rank 1 in 2015 on her first attempt, has continued to excel in her role as the District Collector of Jaisalmer and now serves as the Commissioner EGS Rajasthan Jaipur.

These stories of dedication and success reflect the high calibre and determination of India's civil servants, making them exemplary figures for future generations.

These stories of dedication and success reflect the high calibre and determination of India's civil servants, making them exemplary figures for future generations.
