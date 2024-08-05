After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: India faces three major threats amid Bangladesh crisis

Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics 2024: When will Golden Boy be in action today? All you need to know

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Bangladesh crisis

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: India faces three major threats amid Bangladesh crisis

DNA TV Show: India faces three major threats amid Bangladesh crisis

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

7 animals with more than 10 legs

7 animals with more than 10 legs

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

What does Mohammed Shami's wife do for a living?

Indian cricketers who got divorced

Indian cricketers who got divorced

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

विदेशी लड़की ने खोला रिक्शेवाले का राज़, 6 मिनट के मांग रहा था 6 हज़ार

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में �हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

Selfie के चक्कर में फिसली 'पापा की परी,'100 फीट गहरी खाई पर बना रही थी Reel, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

Hansal Mehta calls Sheikh Hasina 'highly authoritarian leader', says Faraaz is still banned in Bangladesh: 'I hope...'

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

After Fahadh Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko reveals he has ADHD: 'Only outsiders view this as...'

After Fahadh Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko reveals he has ADHD: 'Only outsiders view this as...'

HomeEducation

Education

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Jammu and Kashmir resident Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan passed the UPSC exam (Jammu Kashmir IAS List)

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 07:29 PM IST

After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2015, Jammu and Kashmir resident Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan passed the UPSC exam (Jammu Kashmir IAS List). In his family, he is the first civil servant. One of the hardest exams in the nation is the UPSC, which Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) passed at the age of just 23.

 IAS Devipura-Mattan village in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir is home to Athar Aamir Khan. Mohammad Shafi Khan, his father, was an educator. Athar Aamir Khan attended a variety of schools. He attended Biscoe School and Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar, as well as Evergreen Public School and Iqbal Memorial Institute in Anantnag, for his education.

IAS After finishing high school, Athar Aamir Khan enrolled in IIT. His electrical engineering B.Tech from IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is hiss. Following his engineering career, he made the decision to enter the civil service, and in doing so, he sought guidance from Jammu and Kashmir's Shah Faisal, the 2009 UPSC topper. An employment offer came from the Indian Railway Traffic Service for AS Athar Aamir Khan. However, he continued to prepare for it because he had made the decision to become an IAS. After taking the UPSC exam once and receiving a second place result, he was promoted to the rank of IAS officer. He was posted to the Rajasthan cadre after completing the IAS training.

Because of his personal life, IAS Athar Aamir Khan is a frequent topic of news. In 2018, he tied the knot with IAS Tina Dabi. While undergoing IAS training, Tina and Athar got to know one another. In the UPSC exam, Tina scored the highest, while Athar came in second. With their mutual consent, they both divorced in 2021. Athar recently became engaged to Mahreen Qazi, who works in New Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

Athar's marksheet is sensational right now, it has received the attention as much as IAS officer Tina Dabi's and Smita Sabharwal has received. Screenshot-2024-08-05-185135

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen misses out on bronze medal in badminton men’s singles

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen misses out on bronze medal in badminton men’s singles

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

Viral video: Man feeds water to thirsty cobra with bottle, internet reacts

Meet Saloni Rakholiya, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…

Meet Saloni Rakholiya, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her salary is…

Rimi Sen reacts to plastic surgery rumours, says she got fillers, botox: 'I too want to...'

Rimi Sen reacts to plastic surgery rumours, says she got fillers, botox: 'I too want to...'

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement