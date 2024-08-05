After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks..

Jammu and Kashmir resident Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan passed the UPSC exam (Jammu Kashmir IAS List)

In 2015, Jammu and Kashmir resident Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan passed the UPSC exam (Jammu Kashmir IAS List). In his family, he is the first civil servant. One of the hardest exams in the nation is the UPSC, which Athar Aamir Khan (IAS) passed at the age of just 23.

IAS Devipura-Mattan village in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir is home to Athar Aamir Khan. Mohammad Shafi Khan, his father, was an educator. Athar Aamir Khan attended a variety of schools. He attended Biscoe School and Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar, as well as Evergreen Public School and Iqbal Memorial Institute in Anantnag, for his education.

IAS After finishing high school, Athar Aamir Khan enrolled in IIT. His electrical engineering B.Tech from IIT Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, is hiss. Following his engineering career, he made the decision to enter the civil service, and in doing so, he sought guidance from Jammu and Kashmir's Shah Faisal, the 2009 UPSC topper. An employment offer came from the Indian Railway Traffic Service for AS Athar Aamir Khan. However, he continued to prepare for it because he had made the decision to become an IAS. After taking the UPSC exam once and receiving a second place result, he was promoted to the rank of IAS officer. He was posted to the Rajasthan cadre after completing the IAS training.

Because of his personal life, IAS Athar Aamir Khan is a frequent topic of news. In 2018, he tied the knot with IAS Tina Dabi. While undergoing IAS training, Tina and Athar got to know one another. In the UPSC exam, Tina scored the highest, while Athar came in second. With their mutual consent, they both divorced in 2021. Athar recently became engaged to Mahreen Qazi, who works in New Delhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre.

Athar's marksheet is sensational right now, it has received the attention as much as IAS officer Tina Dabi's and Smita Sabharwal has received.