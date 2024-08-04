After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, Class 12 marksheet of IAS officer Smita Sabharwal goes viral, check her scores in different

At just 23 years old, Smita Sabharwal achieved a feat that many only dream of. Her name suddenly became synonymous with success and determination as she clinched the 4th rank in the highly competitive UPSC examination in 2000. But what lies behind the remarkable success story of this celebrated Indian Administrative Officer?

Smita Sabharwal's academic journey is nothing short of inspiring. Born into a Bengali family in Darjeeling, West Bengal, Smita was raised by her father, Colonel Pranab Das, and her mother, Purabi Das. Her early education took place in Hyderabad, where she attended St. Ann's High School in Secunderabad. The foundations of her success were laid early; her exceptional performance in her Class 12th exams caught nationwide attention, especially after her impressive marks were revealed. Smita scored 94 out of 100 in both English and Hindi and secured 90 out of 100 in Economics in her CISCE Indian School Certificate Examination of 1995.

Despite an initial setback in her first attempt at the civil services exam, Smita's unwavering resolve saw her through. In her second attempt, she not only cleared the UPSC examination but also achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 4. Her accomplishment at such a young age, 22, made her one of the youngest IAS officers in India.

Smita Sabharwal's career is distinguished by her dedication to public service and her innovative approach to governance. She is widely recognized as "The People's Officer" for her hands-on involvement in addressing citizen issues and actively involving the community in the administration. Her commitment to public service was further acknowledged when she became the first female IAS officer to be appointed to the Chief Minister's Office in Telangana.