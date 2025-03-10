Sonal Goel was born in Panipat, Haryana, but she did her schooling in Delhi. After Class 12, Sonal graduated from Delhi University's Shriram College of Commerce and earned a CS degree from Delhi.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To crack this exam, candidates study rigorously for several hours. Every year, thousands of individuals aspire to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers. Only a limited number of them succeed in this highly competitive exam, which consists of three parts: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and an interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are of the some civil servants who have garnered popularity among netizens. Today, we will discuss IAS Sonal Goel, who successfully cracked the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 13 on her second attempt.

Sonal claimed in an essay in the UPSC Pathshala that she had no prior knowledge of the civil services examination but had chosen to become an IAS officer after reading a magazine article on a civil servant.

Sonal Goel said, "During my CS studies when I told my family about my decision to become an IAS officer, my father did not want me to prepare for UPSC." Sonal said, "My father knew that UPSC exams are one of the toughest. Though he knew that I was smart he said that if I wanted to take the exam, I should also keep plan B ready."

After deciding to sit for the UPSC exam, Sonal Goel enrolled in Delhi University's LLB program. She was also employed by a firm as a company secretary.

Sonal Goel continued to study for the UPSC exam while working and pursuing her LLB, but she failed the test for the first time in 2006. She took the exam for the second time in 2007 after putting in a lot of effort, and she was able to become an IAS by ranking 13th in all of India.