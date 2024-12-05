At just reportedly 23 years old, Smita made history by clearing the UPSC examination, becoming one of the youngest female IAS officers in India.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Today we will talk about IAS Smita Sabharwal whose remarkable journey serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and resilience.

Born into a Bengali family in West Bengal's Darjeeling district, Smita Sabharwal was raised by her parents -- Colonel Pranab Das and Purabi Das. Smita became one of the youngest female IAS officers in India when she passed the UPSC test at the apparently young age of 23. She finished her education in Secunderabad, Telangana's St. Ann's High School. Smita Sabharwal, an IAS officer, is sometimes referred to as the "people's officer."

Meanwhile, her distinctive performance in class 12th has grabbed the nation's attention. She posted her 12th grade report on her 'X' handle after viewing '12th fail,' which was based on the journey of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma.

Sharing her marksheet, she wrote, "12thfail was an inspiration! But 12th Pass in flying colors is a sweet memory. Chanced upon my 12th result and recalled that doing well gives one the insane confidence to dream big! To all the dear kids who are prepping for UPSC of the toughest entrances in the world.. work hard and Work Smart both. Articulation/subject knowledge both are equally essential."

Smita experienced a setback during her first attempt at the UPSC exam. She was serious about clearing the UPSC and joining the military, though. After a lot of effort and unwavering determination, she finally achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 4 in the UPSC 2000 exam. In addition, Sabharwal's career is known for its innovative approach to governance and commitment to public service.

As 'The People's Officer,' Smita Sabharwal is well-known for her active engagement in the administration and her hands-on approach to resolving citizen concerns. She is also notable for being the first female IAS officer appointed to Telangana's Chief Minister's Office.