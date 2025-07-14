After UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral on social media, she scored highest in...

IAS Srushti Deshmukh, a young woman from Bhopal who aced the UPSC CSE in her very first attempt, and emerged as one of the toppers, securing an All-India Rank (AIR) of 5.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study really hard to crack the UPSC exam. Thousands of people aspire to take the exam every year to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official. But only a few of them pass this extremely competitive test. UPSC is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. IAS Sonal Goel, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Today we will talk about IAS Srushti Deshmukh, a young woman from Bhopal who aced the UPSC CSE in her very first attempt.

Srushti is a resident of Bhopal. She consistently excelled academically, as she scored a remarkable 10 CGPA in the Class 10 exam.

She attended BHEL's Carmel Convent School and received a 93.4 on the Class 12 Board Exams. According to reports, Srushti intended to attend IIT to study engineering. She was unable to finish Chemical Engineering at Lakshmi Narain College of Technology in Bhopal, though, and pass the IIT admission exam.

Srushti's UPSC marksheet has gone viral on social media. She secured 1056 marks, of which her written test score was 895 and personality score test was 173. Srushti scored 113 in Essay (Paper-1), 120 in General Studies -1, 111 in General Studies-II, 115 in General Studies-III, 124 in General Studies-IV, 162 in Optional-1 (Sociology Paper-VI), 150 in Optional-2 (Sociology Paper-VII).

She is an inspiration to many government workers because, while studying engineering, she achieved All India Rank 5 on her first try. In an interview, Srushti stated that she used internet study resources, watched Rajya Sabha TV, and read newspapers every day to prepare for the UPSC.

Srushti is married to IAS Officer Nagarjun B Gowda. They dated for around two years after first meeting at the Civil Service Training Academy (LBSNAA). Later, they became engaged, and on April 24, 2022, they were married. At the moment, she is assigned to Madhya Pradesh. She has 2.4 million Instagram followers and is one of the most well-liked IAS officers.