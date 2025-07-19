After UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty, IAS officer Shahid Choudhary's class 10th marksheet goes viral on social media, he scored highest in...

IAS Shahid Choudhary passed his class 10 exams from Jammu and Kashmir State Board in 1997.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study hard to crack the UPSC exam. Thousands of people aspire to take the exam every year to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official. But only a few of them pass this extremely competitive test. UPSC is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview.

Even though Anudeep Durishetty, Sonal Goel, Tina Dabi, and Smita Sabharwal are among the IAS officers who have gained a lot of popularity on social media, it is now IAS officer Shahid Choudhary whose old academic records have captured public attention.

Shahid Choudhary, currently serving as Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Local Self Government in Jammu and Kashmir, recently went viral after his Class 10 marksheet resurfaced online. Despite not achieving top scores in school, he went on to become a distinguished officer in the Indian Administrative Service.

Choudhary received a first division in the 1997 Jammu and Kashmir State Board exam. His marksheet shows that he received 70 in English, 71 in Urdu, and 88 in Science. Nonetheless, he received 55 points in math and social studies, which is a relatively low grade given the current academic requirements for senior federal officers.

IAS Shahid Choudhary's class 10th marksheet

However, Choudhary's subsequent accomplishments show that success is not solely determined by early academic achievement. He achieved an outstanding All India Rank of 51 in the 2008 UPSC Civil Services Examination, and he became a member of the 2009 batch of the IAS from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

Many aspiring students find encouragement in his story, which demonstrates that early academic disappointments may be overcome with tenacity, diligence, and resolve.