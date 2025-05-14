Savi Jain attributed her success to the combined efforts of her parents, teachers, and school staff.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 12 and Class 10 results on 13 May 2025. Among the many students celebrating their achievements, one name stood out is Savi Jain from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. A student at Scottish International School, Savi scored 499 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 12 Board exams, earning admiration across the country.

Savi’s exceptional performance included 100 marks in English, political science, geography, economics, and painting, with a remarkable 99 in history. Her disciplined approach and unwavering focus were the foundation of her success. “I used to study for 4 to 5 hours every day. After school, I attended tuitions and then took some time to rest," Savi told PTI. “I followed a fixed daily schedule, planning in advance which subject to focus on. My goal was to understand each topic so thoroughly that I could be confident about at least 99% of it."

Acknowledging the role of her support system, Savi expressed heartfelt gratitude to her parents, teachers, and school staff. “The credit for my success goes to my parents, teachers, principals, administrators, and the school director. Each of them has played a vital role in helping me reach this milestone and in believing in my potential," she said.

Coming from a humble background, Savi’s achievements are even more inspiring. Her father runs a small furniture store, and her mother is a homemaker. Despite these modest beginnings, Savi has proven that dedication, hard work, and strong support can overcome any barriers.

Savi’s aspirations extend far beyond academic excellence. “I want to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and serve the nation,” she said with determination. Her advice to other students is simple but profound: “Work hard, stay consistent, and learn from your mistakes.”

Savi's marks in different subjects are as follows:

English - 100/100

Painting - 100/100

Political Science - 100/100

Geography - 100/100

History - 99/100

Economics (optional) - 97/100

As her CBSE Class 12 Board exams marksheet is going viral, Savi Jain stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, showing that success is achievable for anyone willing to put in the effort and embrace the support of their loved ones.