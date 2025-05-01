The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the IAS, IFS and IPS among others.

The UPSC exams are among the toughest exams in India, with thousands of candidates taking them every year. It’s a big achievement to pass these exams, and some people show incredible determination by succeeding at every stage. The UPSC conducts the civil services exam every year in three stages—preliminary, main, and interview—to select officers for services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). This article is about Harshita Goyal, who secured the second rank in the UPSC exam.

Harshita Goyal was born in Haryana and grew up in Vadodara, Gujarat. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) and chose Political Science and International Relations as her optional subjects in the UPSC mains exam.

Harshita shared her advice for succeeding in the UPSC exam. She emphasised the importance of having a dedicated study routine, staying consistent, understanding which study methods work best for you, and most importantly, believing in yourself. She also mentioned using Instagram to follow educational and helpful pages, highlighting that social media can be beneficial if used wisely.

Harshita scored a total of 1038 marks—851 in the mains exam and 187 in the interview. Interestingly, UPSC AIR 3, Dongre Archit Parag, also scored 1038 marks, with 848 in the mains and 190 in the interview.

The UPSC civil services preliminary exam was held on 16 June 2024. Of the 9,92,599 candidates who applied, 5,83,213 appeared for the exam. Out of these, 14,627 qualified for the mains exam, held in September 2024. From the mains, 2,845 candidates progressed to the interview stage. Ultimately, the commission recommended 1,009 candidates (725 men and 284 women) for appointment to various civil services.