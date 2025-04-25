As soon as the news spread in the Dausa collectorate, the entire office was filled with joy and celebration. People from across the country have been congratulating Utkarsh for his success.

The result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 was announced on Tuesday, 22 April 2025. A total of 1009 candidates successfully cleared the exam this year. Among them is the name of Utkarsh Yadav, who secured the 32nd rank in this prestigious examination.

Utkarsh is the younger brother of IAS officer Devendra Yadav, who is currently serving as the District Collector of Dausa in Rajasthan. With this achievement, both brothers are now IAS officers, making it a proud moment for their family and community.

Who is Utkarsh Yadav?

Utkarsh Yadav hails from Hameedpur village in the Behror region of Alwar district, Rajasthan. Known for his hard work and dedication, Utkarsh followed in the footsteps of his elder brother Devendra, who is a 2016 batch IAS officer. Utkarsh's success has brought a festive atmosphere to his family and village. The community is celebrating the achievement with great pride and happiness.

A diverse background in UPSC 2024 toppers

In recent years, the UPSC toppers list was dominated by candidates with engineering backgrounds, especially those with B.Tech degrees. While many engineers continue to perform well, this year’s UPSC 2024 result shows a welcome change. Along with BE and BTech graduates, a significant number of successful candidates come from Science, Arts (Humanities), and Commerce backgrounds.

This year’s results highlight the growing diversity in educational backgrounds among UPSC aspirants, showing that with hard work and dedication, success is possible for everyone.

Utkarsh’s story is a perfect example of determination and the power of dreams.