After SC's reprimand, Andhra Pradesh cancels Class 10, Intermediate board exams 2021

After getting reprimanded by the Supreme Court over holding physical Class 12 state board exams, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the AP Board Exams 2021 for Intermediate and SSC Students, saying it is not feasible to hold the exam as per the apex court's stipulations.

The decision came on the same day the SC pulled up the government over its indecisiveness. Education Minister A Suresh told the media that the exams were cancelled as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the court to complete the process.

The minister added that a high-powered committee would be formed to assess the marks to be awarded to students.

Earlier in the day, the top court pulled up the Andhra Pradesh government for insisting on holding physical Class 12 state board exams amid the pandemic. The court told the state government that it is not convinced by the precautionary measures suggested by it.

A bench comprising Justices A.M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari expressed discontent with the mechanism adopted by it to conduct the examination and told state government counsel Mahfooz A Nazki that the court will not allow Class 12 state board exams unless the government satisfies them with measures taken against the spread of COVID-19.

"You say only 15 students will be seated in an examination room. Then you need 34,634 rooms. Do you have that (number of rooms)?" the bench said, asking Nazki whether the state government has come out with any concrete formula to ensure the availability of so many examination rooms.

"The commitment that you are making...we are not convinced with that. 15 students in one room, you will need 35,000 rooms," it added.

Justice Khanwilkar also noted that there is uncertainty in connection with the Delta variant of coronavirus and how will it roll out.

"What if the third wave begins in between the exams?" he asked.