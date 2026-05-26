After NTA, CBSE trust under question: Class 12 student Vedant Srivastava faces major goof-up, details here

A CBSE class 12th student, Vedant Srivastava, wrote in a detailed post that the Physics answer sheet under his roll number wasn’t his, noting the handwriting and answers didn’t match his exam.

A Class 12 CBSE student has flagged major issues with the board’s re-evaluation system, saying the Physics answer sheet uploaded against his roll number isn’t his. He posted side-by-side comparisons of several answer sheets and called for an immediate probe into the mismatch.

After CBSE opened 2026 re-evaluation, students checking photocopies raised issues over low marks and the new OSM system.

While multiple students reported unclear scans and missing pages, one student’s post on X has now triggered a wider online discussion.

What exactly happend with Vedant Srivastava?

A CBSE class 12th student, Vedant Srivastava, wrote in a detailed post that the Physics answer sheet under his roll number wasn’t his, noting the handwriting and answers didn’t match his exam. His family and teachers quickly found mismatches when they checked the uploaded Physics sheet against his English and Computer Science papers.

In a series of posts on X, Vedant wrote, "I studied for an entire year. I sacrificed sleep, peace of mind, outings, everything for these exams. And now I don’t even know whether my actual Physics paper was checked. Do students really deserve this?"

“The Physics answer sheet sent by CBSE is not my answer sheet at all. I know this is not my handwriting and it did not have the questions I attempted,” he wrote.

I am a CBSE Class 12 student.



After receiving unexpectedly low marks in Physics, we applied for photocopies of my answer sheets through the CBSE reevaluation process.



Today we received the copies.



And I am shattered because the Physics answer sheet uploaded by CBSE is not mine — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 23, 2026

“Not just me – my family, teachers, and everyone who knows my writing immediately noticed the difference. The handwriting style, letter formation, spacing, slant, sentence flow – everything is different. This is not a minor variation. It is completely different writing,” he wrote.

Vedant also claimed the error directly impacted his scores and eligibility.

“I am awarded 50% marks for the answers written by some other student. Where is my real answer sheet? Where are my real marks? Because of that I am not getting 75% in PCM aggregate,” he said.

How CBSE responded to Vedant Srivastava?

Once the issue went viral on social media, CBSE joint secretary (coordination) admitted there was a mismatch and told him his marks would be fixed soon.

A senior CBSE official also confirmed the error but gave no explanation for it.

Dear Vedant,



Thank you for bringing your concern regarding your Physics answer book to our attention.



Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 25, 2026

"We communicated to Vedant Shrivastava today and have sent the correct answer copy to him by email. His marks will be updated accordingly," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official, however, did not clarify how a different Physics answer sheet ended up uploaded under his roll number. "We will delve into it and share details later," the official said.

CBSE also addressed his concerns in a reply on X. "Upon review, the matter has been examined, and the correct copy of your answer book has been sent to your registered email address. Necessary action for updating your result, as applicable, is also being undertaken accordingly," the board replied.

However, Vedant later posted on X to confirm that the matter had been resolved. He wrote, “We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE. CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and have sent my answer sheet. We were correct in our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged.”

We have got my correct answer sheet by CBSE . CBSE officials reached out to us in the evening and has sent my answer sheet, We were correct on our claims and the answer sheet indeed got exchanged . — VEDANT (@VEDANTSHRIV17) May 25, 2026

The report also noted that a special CBSE team is now tracking complaints and concerns about board exam results surfacing on social media.

These events have once again put the spotlight on CBSE’s post-result processes, including obtaining answer sheet photocopies, verification requests, and re-evaluation options available to students after results are declared.

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