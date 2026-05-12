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After NEET UG 2026 exam cancelled over paper leak claims, massive students’ protest erupts in Delhi; Watch

During the protest, students carried placards and shouted slogans. One of the placards said, “Doctor degree on sale.”

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 12, 2026, 02:01 PM IST

After NEET UG 2026 exam cancelled over paper leak claims, massive students’ protest erupts in Delhi; Watch
Image source: ANI
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The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers on Tuesday held a protest against the central government after the NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled amid allegations of paper leak and examination irregularities. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.

During the protest, students carried placards and shouted slogans. One of the placards said, “Doctor degree on sale.” In a video released by news agency ANI, police can be seen warning protesters of consequences if they refused to leave the site.

Why did the NTA cancelled NEET UG 2026 exam?

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

NTA update on NEET 2026 Re-Exam

The country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately. The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days.

Will students have to register again?

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres selected by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-examination. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

“In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam which was held acros 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres.

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