After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scored highest marks in...

Anudeep Durishetty is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured All India Rank 1 in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Read here to know in which subject he scored highest marks.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a tough nut to crack. To become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official, thousands of people aspire to take the exam. Only few of them pass this extremely competitive test, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview.IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Sonal Goel, IAS Priyanka Goel are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Howevere, today, in this article, we will talk about IAS Anudeep Durishetty whose UPSC marksheet has gone viral.

This comes after the marksheet of IAS Tina Dabi gained public attention recently.

Who is IAS Anudeep Durishetty?

Anudeep Durishetty is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured All India Rank 1 in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Exam. He is a 2018 batch officer from Telangana who previously worked at Google before becoming an IAS officer. His previous roles include being the district collector for Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hyderabad, and his current role is as the district collector of Khammam, Telangana. \

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's education and early life

He did his schooling at Sri Suryoday High School in Telangana, after which he completed an Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering degree from BITS Pilani in the year 2011. Once he completed his engineering degree, he got a remarkable package at the multinational company, Google. However, his passion for the Civil Services exam didn’t end.

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's upsc journey

Anudeep Durishetty's path to becoming an IAS topper is noted for his perseverance, as he cracked the exam on his fifth attempt. In 2012, Anudeep Durishetty took the UPSC exam and failed. However, he didn’t lose his hopes and kept his preparation ongoing while working at Google. He gave the second attempt in 2013 and attained AIR 790, making his seat in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). In this department, he served as an Assistant Commissioner in the Customs and Central Excise.

After becoming an IRS officer, he continued giving the civil services exam until, in 2017, he became the UPSC topper as secured AIR 1.

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's UPSC marksheet

IAS Anudeep Durishetty scored the highest in his optional subject, Anthropology, in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Exam. In Anthropology, Anudeep's optional subject, he scored 318 out of 500, while his overall marks were 1126 in total on his 2017 mark sheet.

He secured 155 marks in Essay (Paper I); 123 marks in General Studies-I (Paper II); 123 in General Studies-II (Paper III); 136 in General Studies-III (Paper IV); and 95 in General Studies-IV (Paper V).