After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scored highest marks in...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'

'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos

Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday

What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous

Who will captain India in South Africa ODIs? Rohit Sharma back in contention as Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer sidelined

Mahieka Sharma's FIRST reaction to engagement rumours with Hardik Pandya: 'I just...'

Days after Delhi blast, major arms racket busted: China-made weapons were supplied to India from Pakistan

Ashes 2025-26: Joe Root creates embarrassing history, overtakes Dilip Vengsarkar to register THIS unwanted record

Will you taste this Rs 570 unusual coffee in China, served with something unexpected?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show?

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'

Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'

'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos

Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate

In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics

Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...

Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scored highest marks in...

Anudeep Durishetty is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured All India Rank 1 in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Read here to know in which subject he scored highest marks.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 22, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

After IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC marksheet goes viral, he scored highest marks in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a tough nut to crack. To become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official, thousands of people aspire to take the exam. Only few of them pass this extremely competitive test, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview.IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Sonal Goel, IAS Priyanka Goel are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Howevere, today, in this article, we will talk about IAS Anudeep Durishetty whose UPSC marksheet has gone viral.

This comes after the marksheet of IAS Tina Dabi gained public attention recently.

Who is IAS Anudeep Durishetty?

Anudeep Durishetty is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured All India Rank 1 in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Exam. He is a 2018 batch officer from Telangana who previously worked at Google before becoming an IAS officer. His previous roles include being the district collector for Bhadradri Kothagudem and Hyderabad, and his current role is as the district collector of Khammam, Telangana. \

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's education and early life

He did his schooling at Sri Suryoday High School in Telangana, after which he completed an Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering degree from BITS Pilani in the year 2011. Once he completed his engineering degree, he got a remarkable package at the multinational company, Google. However, his passion for the Civil Services exam didn’t end.

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's upsc journey

Anudeep Durishetty's path to becoming an IAS topper is noted for his perseverance, as he cracked the exam on his fifth attempt. In 2012, Anudeep Durishetty took the UPSC exam and failed. However, he didn’t lose his hopes and kept his preparation ongoing while working at Google. He gave the second attempt in 2013 and attained AIR 790, making his seat in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). In this department, he served as an Assistant Commissioner in the Customs and Central Excise.

After becoming an IRS officer, he continued giving the civil services exam until, in 2017, he became the UPSC topper as secured AIR 1.

image-65

IAS Anudeep Durishetty's UPSC marksheet

IAS Anudeep Durishetty scored the highest in his optional subject, Anthropology, in the 2017 UPSC Civil Services Exam. In Anthropology, Anudeep's optional subject, he scored 318 out of 500, while his overall marks were 1126 in total on his 2017 mark sheet.

He secured 155 marks in Essay (Paper I); 123 marks in General Studies-I (Paper II); 123 in General Studies-II (Paper III); 136 in General Studies-III (Paper IV); and 95 in General Studies-IV (Paper V).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show? Here's what we know
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand evicted from Salman Khan show?
Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'
Shashi Tharoor hails Trump-Mamdani meet, says, 'Would love to see...'
'When your ex surprises you': Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition; see photos
Aamir Khan supports first wife Reena Dutta at her art exhibition
Watch viral video: Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans at meet & greet event on his birthday
Kartik Aaryan mobbed by fans on his birthday, video goes viral
What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dangerous
What is ‘Subclade K? All about new H3N2 mutation that may make winter more dange
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to marry US billionaire's daughter Netra Mantena in lavish Udaipur wedding, featured in Forbes 30 under 30 list, his business is...
Who is Vamsi Gadiraju? 'Groom of the year', who is set to tie knot to US..
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE