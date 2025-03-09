After graduating from BITS Pilani and gaining work experience as a software engineer at Google, Anudeep started his UPSC CSE preparations.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Today we will talk about IAS Anudeep Durishetty whose remarkable journey serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and resilience.

Anudeep began preparing for the UPSC CSE after graduating from BITS Pilani and obtaining experience working as a software engineer at Google. Despite lucrative employment, he felt a tremendous desire to serve his country, which motivated him to quit his position and accept the demanding work of a federal servant. His first attempt in 2012 did not work out, and although his second attempt in 2013 got him a job in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), his dream of becoming an IAS official was not realised.

Anudeep continued in trying to pass the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015 in spite of the challenges. Despite his shortcomings, these defeats bolstered his determination instead of dampening his passion. Without the assistance of a coach, Anudeep accomplished an incredible accomplishment on his fifth attempt in 2017 by winning the UPSC CSE 2017 with an AIR 01 score in addition to making it into the prestigious IAS. He is the District Collector of Hyderabad at the moment.

When Anudeep Durishetty secured AIR 1 in UPSC CSE 2017, he created history. He received a score of 1,126 out of 2025. He set a record for the highest UPSC exam score ever.

Anudeep attributes much of his success to his family's encouragement. Their material and emotional assistance was crucial in enabling him to focus on his studies and accomplish his objectives. His narrative encourages others by emphasising the value of perseverance, familial support, and an unwavering commitment to one's objectives in the pursuit of excellence in public service.