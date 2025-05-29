Shubham Kumar got a total of 1,054 marks - 878 in the written and 176 in the personality test (or interview), according to UPSC data.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To succeed in this exam, candidates dedicate countless hours to rigorous study. Every year, thousands of aspirants attempt the UPSC exam with the ambition of becoming IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers. However, only a select few manage to clear this highly competitive examination, which comprises three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview. Today, we will talk about Shubham Kumar, who made history by securing AIR-1 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020.

Shubham Kumar hails from a small village in Bihar. He completed his early education at Vidya Vihar Residential School in Parora, Purnia, and pursued his senior secondary education at Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

To pursue a career in engineering, he began preparing for entrance exams, achieving an impressive rank of 219, which secured him admission to the prestigious IIT Bombay, where he studied civil engineering. In May 2017, he undertook a summer research internship at Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana.

In 2018, Shubham made his first attempt at the UPSC CSE but did not succeed. Undeterred, he attempted the exam again in 2019, securing the 290th rank and gaining selection into the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS). While undergoing IDAS training at the National Academy of Defence Financial Management Institute (NADFM), he made a third attempt at the UPSC CSE in 2020. This time, he emerged as the topper, achieving the prestigious AIR-1.

In 2020, Shubham Kumar topped the civil services examination 2020 with 52.04 per cent marks, and second rank holder Jagrati Awasthi scored 51.95 per cent in the prestigious test conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to select the country's civil servants.