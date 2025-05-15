91 per cent of girls have passed the CBSE class 12th examinations this year, which is 5.94 per cent more than the boys.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on 13 May 2025. This year, 88.39 per cent of students passed the CBSE exams, marking an increase of 0.41 per cent compared to the previous year. Notably, 91 per cent of girls passed the Class 12 CBSE examinations, outperforming boys by 5.94 per cent. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exams, with more than 14 lakh successfully passing.

Among the many students celebrating their success, one name that stood out was Keshav Bhatia from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Keshav Bhatia achieved the top rank in Bareilly district, securing an impressive 99.4 per cent. He is a student of Gulab Rai Montessori School and scored a perfect 100 marks in three subjects. His success has brought immense joy to his parents and teachers alike.

Marks in different subjects

Keshav scored full marks in English, Geography, and Economics, while achieving 98 marks in Mathematics and 99 in History. With a total of 497 out of 500 marks, he has excelled in subjects including Geography, History, Economics, Mathematics, and English.

Following the announcement of the results, Keshav visited his school accompanied by his mother, Suman Bhatia. He credited his remarkable success to self-study, his parents, and the unwavering support of his schoolteachers. Remarkably, Keshav achieved these results without attending any coaching classes. His teachers expressed their pride and happiness as the news spread across the school, as reported by UPtak.in.

As her CBSE Class 12 Board exams marksheet is going viral, Keshav Bhatia stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, showing that success is achievable for anyone willing to put in the effort and embrace the support of their loved ones.