After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...
Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...
Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?
'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing
EDUCATION
In 2007, she attempted exam but fell short of getting an Interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in Mains.