FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting

From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...

Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?

'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

In 2007, she attempted exam but fell short of getting an Interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in Mains.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 02:33 PM IST

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Thousands of candidates prepare for long hours to become IAS, IPS, IFS or IRS officers, but only a small number succeed. The exam has three stages – Preliminary, Main, and Interview. Many officers like Tina Dabi and Smita Sabharwal have become well-known online for their achievements. Another inspiring name among them is IAS Sonal Goel.
 
Recently, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet went viral on social media, attracting a lot of attention. She shared her UPSC Civil Services Mains 2007 marksheet on X (formerly Twitter).
 
Along with the marksheet, she wrote an emotional post, “Nostalgic moment as I came across my UPSC Civil Services 2007 Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to my final selection in May 2008. In my first attempt, I missed the interview call due to low marks in General Studies. However, this setback made me more determined to achieve my goal.”
 
In 2007, Sonal Goel attempted the exam but missed the interview round because of lower marks in General Studies. Instead of losing hope, she worked even harder to clear the exam the following year.
 
She focused mainly on improving her General Studies preparation, making detailed notes, revising repeatedly and practising answer writing. Alongside UPSC preparation, she also pursued her LLB from Delhi University and worked part-time as a Company Secretary.
 
In the UPSC Mains 2007 exam, she delivered an impressive performance. She scored:
116 out of 200 in the Essay paper
210 out of 300 in General Studies Paper-IV
195 out of 300 in General Studies Paper-V
 
Her journey has now inspired many UPSC aspirants, proving that dedication and resilience can turn setbacks into success.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived ca
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE