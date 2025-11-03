After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

In 2007, she attempted exam but fell short of getting an Interview call due to low marks in the General Studies papers in Mains.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Thousands of candidates prepare for long hours to become IAS, IPS, IFS or IRS officers, but only a small number succeed. The exam has three stages – Preliminary, Main, and Interview. Many officers like Tina Dabi and Smita Sabharwal have become well-known online for their achievements. Another inspiring name among them is IAS Sonal Goel.

Recently, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet went viral on social media, attracting a lot of attention. She shared her UPSC Civil Services Mains 2007 marksheet on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with the marksheet, she wrote an emotional post, “Nostalgic moment as I came across my UPSC Civil Services 2007 Mains marksheet, reminding me of the trials and triumphs that led to my final selection in May 2008. In my first attempt, I missed the interview call due to low marks in General Studies. However, this setback made me more determined to achieve my goal.”

In 2007, Sonal Goel attempted the exam but missed the interview round because of lower marks in General Studies. Instead of losing hope, she worked even harder to clear the exam the following year.

She focused mainly on improving her General Studies preparation, making detailed notes, revising repeatedly and practising answer writing. Alongside UPSC preparation, she also pursued her LLB from Delhi University and worked part-time as a Company Secretary.

In the UPSC Mains 2007 exam, she delivered an impressive performance. She scored:

• 116 out of 200 in the Essay paper

• 210 out of 300 in General Studies Paper-IV

• 195 out of 300 in General Studies Paper-V

Her journey has now inspired many UPSC aspirants, proving that dedication and resilience can turn setbacks into success.