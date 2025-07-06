After IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, marksheet of UPSC topper Anudeep Durishetty goes viral, check his marks

Anudeep accomplished an incredible accomplishment on his fifth attempt in 2017 by winning the UPSC CSE 2017 with an AIR 01 score in addition to making it into the prestigious IAS.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study rigorously for several hours to crack UPSC exam. To become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official, thousands of people aspire to take the exam. Only few of them pass this extremely competitive test, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. IAS Sonal Goel, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Today we will talk about IAS Anudeep Durishetty whose remarkable journey serves as a testament to her unwavering dedication and resilience.

After graduating from BITS Pilani and gaining experience as a software engineer at Google, Anudeep started preparing for the UPSC CSE. Despite having a good job, he had a strong desire to serve his country, which led him to resign from his job and take on the hard labor of a federal servant. His first attempt in 2012 did not work out, and although his second attempt in 2013 got him a job in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), his dream of becoming an IAS official was not realised.

Despite the difficulties, Anudeep continued in trying to pass the UPSC CSE in 2014 and 2015. Despite his shortcomings, these defeats strengthened his determination rather than restricting his enthusiasm. Anudeep achieved a remarkable feat on his fifth attempt in 2017 without the help of a coach when he qualified for the prestigious IAS and cracked UPSC CSE 2017 with an AIR 1. He is the District Collector of Hyderabad at the moment.

Anudeep Durishetty made history in the UPSC CSE 2017 by securing an AIR 1. He got 2025 score of 1,126. He achieved the best score ever in the UPSC exam.

Anudeep credits his family's support for a large portion of his accomplishments. Their support, both monetary and emotional, was essential in helping him concentrate on his studies and achieve his goals. His story inspires others by highlighting the importance of tenacity, family support, and a steadfast dedication to one's goals in the pursuit of excellence in public service.