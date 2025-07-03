After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Shakti Dubey goes viral on social media, she scored highest in...

Shakti Dubey emerged as the All India Rank 1 holder in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2024.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest examinations in the country, which paves the way for one to assume the reins of administration. While cracking the UPSC CSE is a dream to millions, it requires utmost perseverance, hard work, and passion. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens.

In this article, we will walk you through the journey of Shakti Dubey, the UPSC All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) holder of 2024, whose mark sheet is going viral on social media.

Shakti is hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh's Naini. She completed her degree from Allahabad University, where she pursued a BSc degree. She later completed her post-graduation in Biochemistry from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 2016. After years of hard work, she finally reached the top position in 2024, having started her UPSC journey in 2018. She decided to take international relations and political science as her optional subjects.

According to the Union Public Service Commission, Shakti got a 51.5% score. She cracked the test on her fifth attempt, earning 1043 points (843 in the written exam and 200 in the personality test). She got 843 out of 1750 marks in the written exam and 200 out of 275 marks in the interview.

When she made the decision to follow her lifelong desire to join the bureaucracy, she started to make a serious shift to the civil services in 2018. Dubey picked Political Science and International Relations as her electives even though she has a foundation in science.