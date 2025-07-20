After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, marksheet of IAS Jagrati Awasthi goes viral, check her marks in...

Jagrati pursued her engineering studies at the prestigious Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, graduating in 2016 with a degree in electrical engineering.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study hard to crack the UPSC exam. Thousands of people aspire to take the exam every year to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official. But only a few of them pass this extremely competitive test. UPSC is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. In this article, we will talk about the success story of Jagrati Awasthi, who scored All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020.

Surrounded by her loving family, Jagrati grew up in Bhopal's bustling Shivaji Nagar neighborhood. Regarding her family history, her father, Dr. SC Awasthi, is a homeopath, and her mother, Madhulata Awasthi, a former schoolteacher, made a significant choice to assist Jagrati with her education. Suyash Awasthi, Jagrati's brother, is studying an MBBS and is as enthusiastic about going into medicine.

At the prestigious Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Jagrati studied engineering and earned a degree in electrical engineering in 2016. She received an AIR 41 on the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) test, according to media sources.

Regarding her UPSC scores, Jagrati received 193 marks in the personality test and 859 marks in the written exam. She received a total score of 1052 in the 2020 UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination. In the 2020 UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, she received an AIR 2.

Jagrati started in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) as a technical officer. Despite her commitment, she found it difficult to pursue her objective of passing the Civil Services Examination while working at BHEL due to the grueling work schedule. Undeterred, Jagrati decided to quit her engineering career and devote herself entirely to studying for the UPSC exam.

Jagrati relocated to Delhi in 2019 to receive expert UPSC test coaching. But her intentions were derailed when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and she was forced to return to Bhopal. Jagrati adjusted to the situation and resumed her preparation through online classes, unfazed by the interruption.

After a year of steadfast dedication and diligence, Jagrati retook the Civil Services Examination in 2020. Her hard work paid off this time, as she easily advanced through the preliminary and major rounds. She was named the top female scorer in the prestigious Civil Services Examination and received an All India Rank (AIR) of 2 for her outstanding performance. She is currently assigned to the Uttar Pradesh Cadre.