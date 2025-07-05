After IAS officer Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC Topper IAS Athar Khan goes viral, check his marks...

Athar Aamir Khan completed his Class 11th and 12th from Tyndale Biscoe School in Srinagar.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is one of the toughest examinations in the country, which paves the way for one to assume the reins of administration. While cracking the UPSC CSE is a dream for millions, it requires utmost perseverance, hard work, and passion. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. In this article, we will talk about IAS Athar Aamir whose mark sheet is going viral on social media.



Images of Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan's marksheet are currently making the rounds on social media after the marksheets of IAS officers Tina Dabi and Shakti Dubey went viral. Athar Aamir, who was born in Devipora-Mattan village in Anantnag district, 60 kilometers south of Srinagar, achieved the 2nd rank in the All India Rank (AIR) in 2015. On his second attempt, he passed the esteemed exam.

Athar, a school teacher's son, also got into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), but he chose not to enroll since he wanted to pursue BE and was given a B.Tech course instead. Regarding his educational background, Athar Aamir Khan attended a number of institutions, including Evergreen Public School, Iqbal Memorial Institute, Biscoe School and Tyndale Biscoe School in Anantnag, as well as Biscoe School in Srinagar. Khan finished his eleventh and twelfth grades at Srinagar's Tyndale Biscoe School. He was sent to the Rajasthan cadre after completing his training.

Because of his personal life, IAS Athar Aamir Khan frequently makes news. He met fellow IAS official Tina Dabi during their IAS training, and the two married in 2018. Tina received the highest ranking in the UPSC exam, and Athar came in second. But according to reports, the pair agreed to get a divorce in 2021. Athar Aamir Khan married Dr. Mehreen Qazi, a doctor and social media influencer, in 2020.

Both on social media and in the medical community, Dr. Mehreen Qazi is well-known. She graduated from foreign schools with a Master's in Medicine and certificates in Obstetrics & Gynecology and Clinical Cosmetology. She has also worked as a scientific officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute in Delhi.

According to various media reports, IAS Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan scored 125 marks in the essay, 89 marks in GS 1, 118 in GS 2, and 88 marks in GS 3 respectively.