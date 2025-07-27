After IAS Jagrati Awasthi, marksheet of UPSC topper AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy goes viral, she scored highest in...

In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, Donuru Ananya Reddy, a resolute candidate from Mahbubnagar, Telangana, secured an exceptional All India Rank 3.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Aspirants study hard to crack the UPSC exam. Thousands of people aspire to take the exam every year to become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official. But only a few of them pass this extremely competitive test. UPSC is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. In this article, we will talk about the success story of Donuru Ananya Reddy, who topped UPSC CSE in 2023, and her AIR was 3.

Donuru Ananya Reddy completed her bachelor's degree in geography with a minor in economics from DU's Miranda House. She relocated to Delhi and lived in rental housing during her final years of education to focus on preparing for the UPSC. She decided to take coaching in Anthropology, which was an elective, while studying on her own for the other subjects. She studied for 12 to 14 hours every day.

“Virat Kohli, he is my favourite player and I think there’s a kind of inspiration and never give up attitude he has," she had said in an interview with a local news channel. She had further added, “The discipline and his work are a major takeaway from Virat Kohli, that’s why he is inspiring."

She decided to study anthropology as an option for the UPSC CSE and got coaching to help her master the course. She also used independent study to get ready for the remaining subjects. 12–14 hours a day were devoted to studying for Reddy. Ananya Reddy managed her tension while juggling preparations by reading novels and watching cricket. According to Zee News, she elaborated on the matter, saying that Virat Kohli is her favorite cricket player and that she is inspired by his discipline.

Reddy also emphasises how important it is to comprehend the exam format and choose relevant study materials in order to prepare for the UPSC.