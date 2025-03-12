IPS Aditya Srivastava has become an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants because of his outstanding academic accomplishments and excellent UPSC exam results, which have attracted a lot of attention online.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam, which consists of three parts: preliminary exam, main exam, and interview. IAS Anudeep Durishetty, IAS Tina Dabi, and IAS Smita Sabharwal are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. Today we will talk about IPS Aditya Srivastava whose remarkable journey highlights the value of perseverance and hard work.

Due to his remarkable academic achievements and stellar UPSC exam scores, which have garnered a lot of attention online, IPS Aditya Srivastava has been an inspiration to many aspiring civil servants.

Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow. He became the UPSC 2023 topper on his third attempt. He simply tweeted his marksheet on social media with the remark, "My UPSC CSE 2023 Marksheet". The post has received close to 14,500 likes, and many people have made comments.

Srivastava's academic career is inspirational since it displays his adaptability and tenacity. Aditya Srivastava finished his education at the CMS Aliganj branch in Lucknow. He also finished first in Class 12. He completed his education at the CMS Lucknow branch in Aliganj, where he received a 95% on his Class 12 exams. In 2014, Aditya was admitted to IIT Kanpur after passing JEE Advanced. He pursued a combined B.Tech and M.Tech degrees at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

Notably, Srivastava also worked for Goldman Sachs for 15 months before deciding to quit and pursue UPSC. In a YouTube video shared by Rau's IAS academy, Srivastava explained why he left such a high-paying job.

Rau's IAS institute posted a YouTube video in which Srivastava explained his decision to leave a lucrative position.

Srivastava attributed his decision to two major factors. "Firstly, if you see that coming from the area that I come from, even the blessings are of the form, that you become a collector, so there was some kind of knowledge about civil services I had from the beginning, but the final change where I took it seriously was when during my job days. I had a volunteering experience where I realised that just going and feeding the children is not enough to have a meaningful impact on their lives."

He further said that there is also an element of social prestige associated with it, which made him take the decision.

When told that he could climb the corporate ladder at Goldman Sachs and may move to the US, Srivastava quipped, "No one remembers who worked as a partner at Goldman Sachs, but everyone knows who Mr. TN Seshan is."

Later, he was able to land a high-paying job in Bengaluru, earning Rs 40 lakh a year. However, he left after 18 months because he wanted to work for the government. He decided to quit his work at that time to devote all of his attention to getting ready for the UPSC.

On his third attempt, Aditya reached the summit. He was chosen for the IPS after attaining the 136th rank. After finishing his IPS training, he continued to prepare for the UPSC 2023 test. Essay (Paper I), General Studies-1 (Paper II), General Studies-II (Paper III), General Studies-III (Paper IV), General Studies-IV (Paper V), Optional-I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI), and Optional-II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII) are all highlighted on Aditya Srivastava's marksheet for the UPSC CSE 2023.

Aditya got 117 scores for the essay (Paper 1), 104 points for General Studies I (Paper II), 132 points for General Studies II (Paper III), 95 points for General Studies III (Paper IV), 143 points for General Studies IV (Paper V), 148 points for Optional I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI), and 160 points for Optional II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII). His total marks are 899 in the written exam and in the personality test, he got 200 marks. Aditya Srivastava’s got 1,099 marks. The remark Aditya got in his mark sheet read ‘Recommended’.

IPS Aditya Srivastava presently working in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to his LinkedIn profile.