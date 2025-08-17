'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

After IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi, UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava's marksheet goes viral, here's how much he scored in different subjects

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is known as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. Every year, thousands of candidates prepare for months and even years to secure top positions such as IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS officers. The exam has three stages, the preliminary test, the main examination, and the interview, and only a small number of aspirants succeed.
 
Recently, the marksheet of IPS officer Aditya Srivastava, who topped the UPSC 2023 exam, has gone viral on social media. This comes after the marksheets of IAS Anudeep Durishetty and IAS Tina Dabi had earlier gained public attention.
 
Aditya Srivastava hails from Lucknow and cracked the UPSC on his third attempt, securing the top rank in 2023. He shared his marksheet on social media with the simple caption, “My UPSC CSE 2023 Marksheet.” The post quickly spread online, gaining over 14,500 likes and hundreds of comments.
 
Aditya’s academic record has been impressive from the beginning. He studied at CMS, Aliganj, Lucknow, and scored 95% in his Class 12 exams, finishing first in his batch. In 2014, he qualified in the JEE Advanced exam and joined IIT Kanpur, where he pursued a dual degree (B.Tech and M.Tech) in Electrical Engineering.
 
After completing his studies, he worked with Goldman Sachs for about 15 months. Despite the high-paying job, he decided to leave the corporate world and prepare for the UPSC.

Why UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava chose Civil Services?

In a video shared by Rau’s IAS Academy, Aditya explained his decision to leave his corporate career. He said that while working, he volunteered with children and realised that real social impact required more than charity. This experience, along with the respect and prestige attached to civil services, motivated him to pursue UPSC seriously.
 
When some suggested that he could rise in Goldman Sachs or even move abroad, Aditya replied, “No one remembers who worked as a partner at Goldman Sachs, but everyone knows who Mr. T. N. Seshan is.”
 
Although he later secured another high-paying job in Bengaluru with a salary of ₹40 lakh per year, he quit after 18 months to dedicate himself fully to UPSC preparation.

Aditya Srivastava's UPSC Performance

Aditya achieved success in his third attempt. He was initially selected for the IPS with an All India Rank of 136. After completing his IPS training, he continued his preparations and went on to top the UPSC 2023 exam.
 
His marks in the UPSC CSE 2023 were as follows:
Essay (Paper I): 117
General Studies I (Paper II): 104
General Studies II (Paper III): 132
General Studies III (Paper IV): 95
General Studies IV (Paper V): 143
Optional I (Electrical Engineering – Paper VI): 148
Optional II (Electrical Engineering – Paper VII): 160
 
He scored 899 marks in the written exam and 200 marks in the interview, bringing his total to 1,099 marks. His marksheet carried the remark: “Recommended.”
 
UPSC Topper 2024 - Aditya Srivastava Age, Marksheet & Rank List - PWOnlyIAS

Currently posted at...

According to his LinkedIn profile, IPS Aditya Srivastava is currently posted in Hyderabad, Telangana. His journey from Lucknow to becoming the UPSC topper has inspired countless aspiring civil servants across the country.
 

