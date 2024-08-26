After Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti, will Tanu Jain also shut down her UPSC exam coaching centre in...

Mukherjee Nagar currently serves as a base for over 100 coaching institutes, many of which are grappling with similar issues of non-compliance with safety standards.

Dr Vikas Divyakirti's coaching institute Drishti IAS, known for preparing students for the Civil Services Exam, is relocating its center from Mukherjee Nagar to Noida. This shift comes in the wake of recent actions by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which sealed several coaching centers in Delhi, including Drishti IAS, following the tragic death of three students at Rao IAS, another coaching institute operating in a basement in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The move by Drishti IAS has sparked speculation that other coaching centers may soon follow, leading to the possibility of Mukherjee Nagar becoming less populated as major institutes look to relocate. The primary reason for these relocations is the increasing difficulty of complying with stringent safety and government regulations. Recent challenges related to fire safety, structural integrity, and other necessary clearances have made it difficult for coaching centers to operate in these densely populated areas. Drishti IAS management mentioned that they had already been exploring alternative locations in Noida before the recent events.

Mukherjee Nagar currently serves as a base for over 100 coaching institutes, many of which are grappling with similar issues of non-compliance with safety standards. After the unfortunate incident on July 27, where three students lost their lives, authorities sealed several coaching centers in both Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, especially those operating in basements. This has also had a significant impact on local businesses, with a decline in student footfall leading to reduced sales for food outlets, bookstores, and other small shops that rely on student customers.

Amid these developments, there is also speculation about whether Dr. Tanu Jain, former IAS officer and founder of Tathastu ICS, will relocate her coaching institute out of Delhi. Tathastu ICS currently operates from the upper ground floor of a building in Mukherjee Nagar, according to the institute’s website.

"Areas like Old Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have become hubs for coaching centers, as many UPSC aspirants live there," says Dr. Tanu Jain. However, she adds, "Coaching institutes are being forced to move out of these areas due to space constraints and the inability to expand their infrastructure, which is critical for growth and ensuring safety standards."

As Mukherjee Nagar faces a potential exodus of coaching centers, the impact on both students and the local economy remains to be seen.