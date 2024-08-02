Twitter
Education

After Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakriti and Super 30's Anand Kumar, UPSC educator Avadh Ojha finally breaks silence

Ojha expressed his willingness to meet with student leaders and present their concerns to government authorities. He stressed the importance of peaceful and organised protest, drawing parallels to Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent movements

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

After Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakriti and Super 30's Anand Kumar, UPSC educator Avadh Ojha finally breaks silence
Vikas Divyakriti and UPSC educator Avadh Ojha finally break silence over the Rau's IAS coaching incident
In a dramatic turn of events, renowned educationist Avadh Ojha declared he would cease teaching, raising questions and concerns among his followers. During an interview with Lallantop, Ojha emphasised the urgent need for a law to address student safety, particularly after the tragic Rajendra Nagar coaching accident. His heartfelt plea left many wondering about the reasons behind his drastic decision.

The recent accident at Old Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, where three UPSC aspirants lost their lives due to flooding in a basement coaching centre, has sparked widespread outrage. Students have been vocally protesting against the administration and expressing their anger towards prominent educators like Avadh Ojha and Vikas Divyakirti for their absence during the protests. In his conversation with Lallantop, Ojha explained his reasons for not joining the protest and shared his concerns about the unsafe conditions of basement coaching classes.

Ojha mourned the loss of the three students and highlighted the dangers of holding classes in basements. He recalled a personal experience where a friend suffocated to death in a basement, stressing on the serious risks involved. Ojha mentioned he had been offered a basement space for his classes at a reduced rate, but he refused, knowing the risk associated with such locations. He referred basements to "concentration camps," where one's safety is never guaranteed.

Regarding the temporary sealing of coaching centres, Ojha pointed out that many major coaching centres continue to operate while only smaller ones have been shut down. He referenced past incidents, such as the Mukherjee Nagar fire in 2023, where despite severe injuries and promises of action, little changed.

Ojha expressed his willingness to meet with student leaders and present their concerns to government authorities. He stressed the importance of peaceful and organised protest, drawing parallels to Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent movements. Ojha criticised the misbehaviour towards teachers and emphasised the need for respectful dialogue.

When questioned about his and Vikas Divyakirti's absence from the protests, Ojha revealed he had received messages warning him of potential danger. He explained that joining the protests could jeopardise his safety and disrupt the movement. Ojha suggested engaging in constructive discussions with student leaders to push for legislative changes.

Ojha has urged students to consider online classes and avoid the risks associated with relocating to Delhi. He highlighted the availability of quality education online and the hybrid model as safer alternatives. With folded hands, Ojha requested students to prioritise their safety and rethink the necessity of crowding in unsafe environments.

Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30, added his perspective, urging everyone to acknowledge and rectify their mistakes while following the law. He criticised misrepresentations by coaching institutes and called for a centralised system to address student concerns, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in education.

 

