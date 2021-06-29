After cracking UPSC, how can one become IAS, IPS or IFS officer? Know all about their roles, salary

We all know how difficult it is to crack the Union Public Services (UPSC) Exam and become an IAS officer. Based on your rank in the UPSC exam, the post of IAS, IPS, IES, or IFS officer is available. Every year lakhs of students appear in the UPSC exam from India to find a spot in a few 100 seats.

Today, let us tell you about the different roles of the officers of these posts, what work they do and how much are their salaries. For the unversed, there are 24 services in the civil services, for which candidates are selected. These are divided into two categories. One is All India Services and the second is Central Services.

Under All India Services, there are IAS (Indian Administrative Services) and IPS (Indian Police Services). In these, the people who are elected are given the cadre of states and union territories.

Further, there are Group A and Group B services in the Central Services.

Group A services include Indian Foreign Service, Indian Civil Accounts Service, Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax Posts), Indian Railway Service (IRTS and IRPS), and Indian Information Service (IIS).

Group B includes Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Pondicherry Civil Service, Delhi, and Andaman Nicobar Island Civil and Police Service.

IAS (Indian Administrative Service)

Through the Indian Administrative Service i.e. IAS, these officers get a chance to work in India's bureaucratic set-up. It is important to know that IAS work at several different ministries, departments of administration. The senior-most position for an IAS officer is that of cabinet secretary.

How much does an IAS officer earn?

Candidates who pass the exam and become an IAS officer get an attractive salary. According to the 7th Pay Commission, the basic salary of an IAS officer is Rs 56,100.

Apart from the salary, an IAS officer is also given several other allowances, including Travel Allowance and Dearness Allowance.

Reports state that the total salary of an IAS officer is more than Rs 1 lakh per month. On the other hand, if an IAS officer reaches the rank of cabinet secretary, then his salary reaches Rs 2,50,000 per month. The officer deputed as cabinet secretary gets the highest salary.

IPS (Indian Police Sevice)

IPS officers work to maintain law and order and are promoted from SP to IG, Deputy IG, DGP. IPS officers do the job of enforcing the law of the land properly.

How much do IPS officers earn?

The maximum salary of IPS officers can be nearly Rs 2,00,000. IPS officers are also given PF, Gratuity, Healthcare Services, Lifetime Pension, Residence, Service Quarters, Transport, Domestic Employees, Study Leaves, and many other facilities.

IFS (Indian Foreign Service)

IFS officers work with foreign affairs and provide their services in the Ministry of External Affairs. The officers are selected after years of training and clearing UPSC. IFS officers handle diplomatic matters and bilateral matters.