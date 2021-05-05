After CBSE, UP Board Exam 2021 also to be cancelled? Check BIG update here

UP board exam 2021 is expected to be cancelled soon as there is a steady rise of Covid-19 cases in the state. In UP, there have been more than 1.34 million positive cases to date. Along with that Dinesh Sharma, Education Minister of the state has also tested positive. Out of 19, 17 board officials are also reported to be tested positive. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to make an announcement regarding the UP Board class 10th and 12th Exams 2021.

56 lakh Students to Appear for Exam

The date of UP Board Exam 2021 has been extended twice, first due to the first panchayat elections and second due to the uprise of Covid-19 cases. Around 56 lakh students are waiting for the update. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 8, and UPSMP officials had said the new exam schedule would be released soon in the first week of May.

CM Yogi Adityanath to Take Final Call

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma says that the date of examination will be decided soon by the UP Board. This decision will be made keeping in mind the circumstances of the Covid-19 epidemic. State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take a decision in this regard soon.

Also read DNA Explainer: Things you must know about CBSE assessment of Class 10 Board students

17 Board officials have been tested positive

As reported in TOI, UPSMP official said “With the surging cases of Covid-19 in the country, around 17 officials have been reportedly suffering from the disease. Conducting exams for around 56 lakh students will be dangerous.”

Also read CBSE Board Exam 2021 Result: Important update for Class 10 students

CBSE had postponed class 12th board exam and cancelled class 10th exam keeping in view the rise in Covid-19 cases in India.