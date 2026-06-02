After CBSE row, NTA re-exam portal faces cybersecurity concerns over alleged data vulnerabilities

As the allegations spread online, users noticed the portal link started showing a “404 Not Found” error, adding to concerns about the situation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) may face new issues after a paper leak controversy led it to cancel and schedule a re-test for the 2026 NEET-UG exam. A self-identified cybersecurity researcher has alleged major vulnerabilities in the re-examination portal that could risk exposure of sensitive admin and user data.

Allegations surface on social media

The claims, posted on X by a 16-year-old "cybersecurity researcher," have sparked concerns about how secure digital platforms are for running high-stakes exams in India. These allegations follow recent reports of serious security flaws found in CBSE’s Class 12 marking portal.

While the claims haven’t been independently verified, they’ve triggered debate among students, educators, and cybersecurity experts because of how sensitive the reportedly exposed information is.

The user said the vulnerability may have leaked data on thousands of observers, centre coordinators, and exam centres — including names, emails, and phone numbers.

The researcher also alleged the problem went further than data exposure. They claimed unauthorized access to the portal’s admin dashboard could have allowed actions like exporting data, creating appointment letters, managing observer records, uploading templates, and handling admin mappings.

NTA re-exam portal down

As the allegations spread online, users noticed the portal link started showing a “404 Not Found” error, adding to concerns about the situation.

These new claims come while the NTA is already under increased scrutiny over how it conducts and manages national-level exams. Though the issues with the re-examination portal haven’t been confirmed, the incident has again highlighted the need for strong cybersecurity on platforms that handle sensitive education data. The agency hasn’t responded officially yet, and more details should come out once the claims are investigated.

CBSE OSM controversy

The controversy surrounding CBSE’s On-Screen Marking (OSM) system is set to undergo parliamentary review, as the Standing Committee on Education convenes a high-level meeting to assess concerns raised by students regarding evaluation discrepancies and technical malfunctions.

The move comes after CBSE admitted there were vulnerabilities in the OSM platform for Class 12 answer-sheet evaluation. That’s a reversal from its initial claim that the issue was only an incorrect URL and a test portal.

Even as students, cybersecurity experts, and lawmakers increase scrutiny, CBSE has opened the re-evaluation window for Class 12 students. Applications for verification and re-evaluation will be accepted until June 6.