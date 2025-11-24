After Barmer collector Tina Dabi, IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC marksheet goes viral, she scored highest marks in THIS subject

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who secured All India Rank (AIR) 5 in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Exam. Read here to know in which subject she scored highest marks.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a tough nut to crack. To become an IAS, IFS, IRS, or IPS official, thousands of people aspire to take the exam. Only few of them pass this extremely competitive test, which is divided into three sections: the main exam, the preliminary exam, and an interview. IAS Tina Dabi, IAS Priyanka Goel, IAS Anudeep Durishetty are some of the civil servants who have gained popularity among the netizens. However, today, in this article, we will talk about IAS Srushti Deshmukh whose UPSC marksheet has gone viral.

This comes after the marksheet of IAS Tina Dabi gained public attention recently.

Who is IAS Srushti Deshmukh?

Srushti Deshmukh, born in 1995, hails from Kasturba Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She completed her graduation with B.E.(Chemical Engineering) from Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal. According to the media reports, she completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School, BHEL, Bhopal. She passed her 12th board exam with 93.4% marks. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, and her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, works as a teacher.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh's UPSC journey

Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, an IAS officer, is one of India's most popular civil servants on social media. Deshmukh, a graduate of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal, with a degree in Chemical Engineering, secured fifth rank in the UPSC CSE 2018.

Out of the 182 female applicants who cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam that year, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh came out as a topper with AIR 5 in the first attempt.

In which subject did IAS Srushti Deshmukh score the highest marks in UPSC?

Srushti topped the female category with AIR 5 in her first attempt at UPSC, India’s toughest exam. She scored 1068 marks (895 Mains + 173 Interview). She began preparing for UPSC CSE in her final college year.

IAS Srushti Deshmukh scored the highest marks in Sociology, Paper I, with 162 marks in the 2018 UPSC Civil Services Examination. While she also scored highly in General Studies-IV (124 marks), her highest individual score was in the first paper of her optional subject.

IAS officers Srushti Deshmukh's personal life

IAS officer Srushti Deshmukh is married to IAS Nagarjun Gowda, whom she met during their UPSC training. She married him after dating for about two and a half years. The IAS duo is currently posted in Madhya Pradesh. IAS Srushti Deshmukh’s husband, IAS Nagarjun Gowda, hails from Karnataka. He cleared the UPSC exam with an impressive AIR 418 in 2018.