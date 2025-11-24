After Barmer Collector IAS Tina Dabi, marksheet of UPSC topper IAS Athar Aamir goes viral, check his marks here

IAS Athar Aamir Khan achieved the second rank in the UPSC civil services exam, 2015.

IAS Athar Aamir Khan, District Magistrate and District Development Commissioner of Kulgam (J-K), has often been in the news due to his professional life. Now, he has become the talk of the town due to his UPSC 2016 marksheet. Athar is a popular IAS officer who topped the UPSC civil services exam 2015 with All India Rank (AIR) 2. He is a batchmate and ex-husband of IAS Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC exam that year.

Athar Aamir Khan's marksheet

According to Athar Aamir's marksheet, he achieved the second rank in the UPSC civil services exam, 2015. He cracked the prestigious exam and secured Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on his second attempt. He scored 125 marks in tGS 1, 89 marks in GS 2, 118 marks in GS 3, and 88 marks in GS 4, respectively.

Athar Aamir Khan's education

Athar Aamir Khan did his schooling at Tyndale Biscoe School, Srinagar. Athar completed his B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from IIT, he pursued MA in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Athar Aamir Khan's personal life

Athar first married IAS Tina Dabi in 2018. They met during UPSC events and training, but divorced in 2021. He later married Dr Mehreen Qazi, a doctor and well-known social media personality. The couple welcomed their baby boy Ehaan in June 2024.