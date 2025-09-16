Beware: AI is learning caste-based, communally-sensitive human biases in India, how can it be prevented?
AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here
Robert Redford, legendary actor, Oscar-winning director, activist, passes away at 89
Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...
Amid pregnancy rumours, Katrina Kaif's confession of absence of her father goes viral: 'When I have kids, I want them to..'
Israel to occupy Gaza City? Benjamin Netanyahu's forces launch massive operation, killing 68
NATO-like defence organisation of Muslim countries with Pakistan at centre? How can India handle this challenge?
Rupali Ganguly’s ethnic wardrobe inspiration on Navratri 2025: Take style cues from Anupamaa star to upgrade your fashion game
Meet Onkar Kanwar, who runs Apollo Tyres as chairman, becomes Team India's new jersey sponsor, his net worth is Rs...
UPI to become the new ATM, just scan and withdraw cash,; know how it works
EDUCATION
Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now check their results online at the official website afcat.cdac.in.
AFCAT 2 Result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now check their results online at the official website afcat.cdac.in. The examination was held on 23rd, 24th and 25th August. Candidates will have to enter their Email ID, password and captcha code to log in and view the result. Along with results, the model answer key and response sheet have also been released.
Step 1: Visit the official website: afcat.cdac.in
Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on the link for AFCAT 2 Result 2025
Step 3: The login page will appear
Step 4: Enter your email ID, password and captcha code
Step 5: The result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference
Get the direct link to check the result HERE.
READ | Income Tax Filing 2025 deadline extended to Sept 30? Here's what I-T dept said about viral claim
Candidates who qualify will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. The selection process includes: