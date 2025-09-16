AFCAT 2 Result 2025 released at afcat.cdac.in; get direct LINK here

Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now check their results online at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 2 Result: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now check their results online at the official website afcat.cdac.in. The examination was held on 23rd, 24th and 25th August. Candidates will have to enter their Email ID, password and captcha code to log in and view the result. Along with results, the model answer key and response sheet have also been released.

How to Check AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website: afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and click on the link for AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Step 3: The login page will appear

Step 4: Enter your email ID, password and captcha code

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Get the direct link to check the result HERE.

What Happens After the Result

Candidates who qualify will be called for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) interview. The selection process includes: