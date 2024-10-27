The morning shift, from 9 am to 11:30 am, is for HSLC and HSLC+ITI candidates, while the Class 8 level test will take place in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4 pm.

The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will conduct the ADRE Grade 4 direct recruitment exam tomorrow, October 27, in two shifts. The morning shift, from 9 am to 11:30 am, is for HSLC and HSLC+ITI candidates, while the Class 8 level test will take place in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4 pm. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, slrcg4.sebaonline.org.

Key guidelines for candidates include:

The exam consists of 135 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with a 0.25-mark penalty for wrong answers.

Candidates must bring a printed admit card and one valid photo ID (Aadhar, PAN, driving license, or voter ID) for entry, as entry will be denied without these documents.

Frisking is mandatory. To expedite this, candidates are advised to wear half-sleeve clothing and slippers instead of shoes.

Allowed items include: printed admit card, ID in physical form, blue/black ballpoint pen, PwD and scribe documentation (if applicable), and water in a clear, unlabelled bottle.

Candidates should ensure the OMR sheet matches their roll number and arrive at the exam venue at least one hour early. It's recommended to check the venue address a day before the exam.

No late entries will be permitted after gates close, and candidates must stay seated after the exam until invigilators collect the OMR sheets.

The ADRE Grade 4 exam will fill 5,023 vacancies: 1,088 for HSLC, 1,833 for HSLC+ITI, and 2,102 for Class 8 level posts. Answer keys will be published post-exam on the official website for updates.