NATA Admit Card 2022 released: Direct link, how to check here

The Council of Architecture, COA released the NATA Admit Card 2022 for Phase 2 on July 4. Candidates registered for NATA Exam 2022 can now download the hall tickets from the official website of NATA, nata.in.

The NATA Admit Card Phase 2 2022 will carry important details such as full name, roll number, examination Centre, examination date etc. Once the candidates have downloaded the NATA Admit Card 2022, they are advised to carefully check the details given.

NATA Phase 2 Admit Card 2022: How to download

First visit the official website of NATA, nata.in

Then click on the NATA Admit Card 2022 link

The admit card page will open

Then candidates have to enter their login credentials such as name and password

The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download it and keep a copy for reference.

Candidates can go ahead and issue their hall tickets for NATA Exam 2022. The steps to download have been mentioned above for reference. For more updates, keep a check on the website.

